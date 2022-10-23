Rohit Sharma lauds 'extremely brilliant' Virat Kohli's MCG heroics against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma termed Virat Kohli’s extraordinary heist in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Melbourne one of India’s greatest ever innings.

Kohli made 82 not out to help take India to victory off the last delivery against their fierce rivals, in front of 90,293 spectators at the MCG.

“It is definitely his best for sure, but I also think, from the situation we were in and to come out with a victory, I think it has to be one of India’s best knocks,” Sharma, the India captain, said.

“Till the 13th over, we were so far behind the game. The required rate was just climbing up and up, so to come out and chase that score was an extremely brilliant effort from Virat.”

All appeared lost for India when they were 31-4 at the start of the seventh over.

Kohli and Hardik Pandya proceeded to put on 113 in the next 13 overs, while Kohli oversaw the pursuit of 28 from the last eight balls of the innings to win it.

“We always believe these guys can pull it off from this sort of situation,” Rohit said.

“Of course, it was not as easy situation. We required 62 in five overs, which is not an easy task, and with their bowling attack you would back those guys to get the job done.

“It was probably one of the best I have witnessed in terms of the partnership. Virat was brilliant.

“Those two sixes off Haris Rauf, that is where the game came back to us a little bit, because we always knew there was one over of spin left.

“In the dressing room, we were thinking if we can keep 15-18 runs for the last over, the guy is going to be under pressure to bowl that last over.

“[Nawaz] bowled that last over against us in the Asia Cup and Hardik played some shots against him. It is not easy bowling the last over when you are a spinner and there are only 15-18 runs to defend.

“It can play both ways. The pressure is always on the bowler in that type of situation.”