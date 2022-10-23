India v Pakistan T20 World Cup ratings: Kohli 10, Pandya 10; Shah 9, Babar 1

India clinch last-ball win in Melbourne thriller on Sunday

Ajit Vijaykumar
Oct 23, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Virat Kohli played one of the greatest innings during a chase in T20 cricket as India secured a tense last-ball win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Read more
Rohit Sharma lauds 'extremely brilliant' Virat Kohli's MCG heroics against Pakistan

In front of more than 90,000 fans, Kohli hit an unbeaten 82 to seal a memorable four-wicket win in Melbourne.

Pakistan batted valiantly on a tough pitch to score 159-8 batting first. In the chase, India looked down and out as they struggled to just 45-4 off 10 overs.

But Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) launched an incredible fightback with a century stand that left India needing 16 off the final over from a nervous Mohammad Nawaz, who peppered it with wides and no-balls to help them reach the target.

"Well, it's a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened," player-of-the-match Kohli said.

"Hardik kept telling me, just believe we can stay 'till the end. I'm lost for words."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: October 23, 2022, 3:06 PM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL