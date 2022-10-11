Kuldeep Yadav continues resurgence with four-wicket haul as Proteas are dismissed for 99

India left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav sent a reminder to the selectors of his prowess in white-ball cricket as he picked up 4-18 to help bowl South Africa out for just 99 in the deciding third ODI in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Yadav is not a part of India's T20 World Cup squad but has bowled consistently in the ODI matches he has played this year. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Yadav made the most of a helpful surface as South Africa registered their lowest total in the 50-over format against India, bundled out in just 27.1 overs.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar opened the bowling and led an inspired attack with left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed also picking up two wickets apiece. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj picked up the remaining two for the hosts as South Africa lost their last six wickets for 33 runs.

Sundar was handed the new ball and the lanky off-spinner struck in his second over to send back Quinton de Kock caught at short third-man for six. Siraj rattled the top-order with the wickets of Janneman Malan, for 15, and Reeza Hendricks, for three, to put South Africa on the back foot.

The Proteas slipped further to 43-4 after Aiden Markam's departure as the batsman fell caught behind off left-arm spinner Ahmed for nine.

Heinrich Klaasen, who top-scored with 34, attempted to rebuild with David Miller, who was making his captaincy debut with regular skipper Temba Bavuma and previous-match leader Keshav Maharaj out unwell. Sundar bowled the left-handed Miller for seven and the rest of the batting caved in.

Shahbaz bowled Klaasen and in between the change of batsmen a dog walked on to the field to provide some entertainment to the crowd.

Wrist spinner Yadav had all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo bowled off a googly. He was on a hat-trick, which was averted by Lungi Ngidi, but soon dismissed the dangerous Marco Jansen to wrap up the innings.