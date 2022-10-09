UAE fall to another defeat at Women’s Asia Cup as Pakistan ease to victory

UAE fell to a fourth defeat in five games at the Women's Asia Cup as they lost by 71 runs to Pakistan in Sylhet on Sunday.

Pakistan suffered an early wobble in their innings after a breakthrough by Mahika Gaur, who claimed the wicket of Sidra Ameen for two.

Esha Oza then took two wickets in two balls to dismiss Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof (seven) and Omaima Sohai for a duck, leaving the team 41-3.

However, that brought Aliya Riaz to the crease and the Pakistan batter took the game by the scruff of the neck by belting an unbeaten 57 off 36 balls, that included five fours and three sixes.

She shared an unbeaten 67-run stand with Nidar Dar who finished 25 not out to help Pakistan finish on 145-5.

Muniba Ali, the wicketkeeper and opener, had hit 43 off 45 balls to hold the Pakistan innings together before Riaz and Dar came in to take the game away from the UAE.

Oza finished with 3-22 off her four overs while Gaur and Vaishnave Mahesh picked up a wicket each.

The UAE were restricted to 74-5 with Khushi Sharma top scoring with an undefeated 20, while only Kavisha Kumari (18) and Theertha Satish (14) managed to get into double figures.

Sadia Iqbal, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu and Omaima Sohail all finished with a wicket each for Pakistan, who secured their fourth win in five games. It leaves them second in the table and well placed to secure a last four spot.

The UAE, who sit second bottom ahead of Malaysia, face hosts Bangladesh in their final game while Pakistan take on Sri Lanka, with both matches taking place on Tuesday.