Women's Asia Cup: UAE suffer another defeat to Thailand

A day after their eye-catching win over Pakistan, Thailand continued their domination over UAE at the Women’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

The national team have lost all six matches they have played against Thailand, and the 19-run loss in Sylhet was their third against the same opposition in the past month.

The Thai side came into the match fresh from their thrilling last over win against Pakistan in their previous game.

The UAE started brightly enough, with 16-year-old pace bowler Mahika Gaur dismissing opener Nannapat Koncharoenkai.

Khushi Sharma then accounted for Natthakan Chantham, the world No 14-ranked batter who had been player of the match against Pakistan, for just 12.

After limiting Thailand to 108 for four, UAE will have been full of optimism ahead of their run chase.

Scoring in Sylhet, with its large boundaries and slow outfield, has proved tough, though, and the national team fell behind the rate early in their innings.

Kavisha Kumari top scored with 29 but the UAE were kept to 89 for eight in reply.

The UAE will play Pakistan in their next game in the seven-team competition on Sunday.