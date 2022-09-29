UAE reveal new kit 'inspired by beautiful winter' for T20 World Cup in Australia

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have unveiled a new kit that the UAE team will be sporting when the T20 World Cup kicks off in Australia next month.

UAE travel to Australia on Thursday to prepare for the first round of the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 16. The national team qualified for the opening round in thrilling fashion in Muscat earlier this year.

UAE will face Namibia, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands in Australia. The top two sides from their group will get the chance to play in the main event that starts on October 22.

The national side begin the campaign on October 16 against the Netherlands, face Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka on October 18 and finish the round against Namibia on October 20. All matches will be played in Geelong.

Before that, UAE play the West Indies in a warm-up match on October 11.

Announcing the decision, the ECB said the new magenta and blue jersey has been “inspired by UAE’s beautiful winter”.

“We are very excited to launch our new logo and kit ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, and we look forward to seeing [this kit] against the backdrop of spectacular World Cup venues in Australia,” said Zayed Abbas, ECB member who will also head the UAE squad to Australia.

Meanwhile, the UAE board also unveiled a new logo. In a statement, the ECB said that “while the logo’s key elements remain untouched, the colour palette incorporates a ‘gold and sophisticated’ look, which aims to honour and aspire to the vision of our nation”.

UAE squad: CP Rizwan (captain), Vriitya Aravind (vice captain), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan