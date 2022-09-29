Every jersey worn by Indian team at T20 World Cup - in pictures

It all started when MS Dhoni captained a bunch of spirited youngsters at the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa with nothing more than hope and a desire to have some fun.

The Indian team had been unceremoniously dumped from the 50-over World Cup earlier in the year and had decided to field a completely new team for the shortest format.

Until then, they had not embraced the newest format in cricket. But after a magical win in the final against Pakistan, the nation got hooked, the Indian Premier League shook the world in 2008 and franchise cricket entrenched itself deep into the game.

However since then, the Indian team have failed in every subsequent attempt to regain the T20 title. Rohit Sharma will be looking to end the wait in Australia, which will host the T20 carnival from October 16.

