England captain Heather Knight accuses India of 'lying' over controversial run-out

England women's captain Heather Knight has accused India of "lying" about giving tailender Charlie Dean warnings before her controversial run-out in the third one-day international between the sides.

Read more Rohit Sharma admits India bowling a concern despite T20 series win over Australia

England were chasing victory at Lord's when India bowler Deepti Sharma dismissed Dean, who was well out of her ground at the non-striker's end.

Sharma's decision to abort her delivery stride and flick the bails while Dean left her ground was met with boos among the crowd and escalated familiar arguments on either side about the rights and wrongs of the dismissal.

Running out a non-striker backing up is allowed under cricket's rules but has been regarded as unsporting by many within the game.

India sealed a 16-run win over England, completing a 3-0 series whitewash but tensions are still simmering, with different accounts from both sides.

Deepti said on Monday that India had repeatedly warned Dean, who was playing a potentially match-winning innings of 47 at the time of the incident, for stealing ground by backing up and was adamant they had done nothing wrong.

1/2 The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate… https://t.co/TOTdJ3HgJe — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) September 26, 2022

"That was our plan because she was repeatedly doing it and we had warned them too," the off-spinner said after the team's arrival in Kolkata.

"We had also informed the umpires. But still she was right there so there wasn't much we could do. We did everything according to the rules and guidelines."

Tweeting in response to Deepti's comments, Knight acknowledged that Dean was dismissed legitimately but she said: "No warnings were given.

"They don't need to be given, so it hasn't made the dismissal any less legitimate," she said.

"But if they're comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings."

The England and Wales Cricket Board do not believe any such warnings were necessary given the legality of the move within the laws of the game, but firmly dispute that the issue was raised on the pitch.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the guardians of the laws of cricket, has said the third ODI was "properly officiated".

"MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler's hand," it said in a statement.

"Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen. Whilst it was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more."

Dean also had her first say on the situation.

She told BBC Radio: "I joked at breakfast about doing it just to make light of the situation.

"Obviously it wasn't the ideal finish to the international summer. I definitely didn't have any intention behind it. I think, myself, I'd never do that. It was a tough day for sure. I think you can tell that I still haven't quite got over it."