India ODI series ratings v England: Pandya 10, Pant and Bumrah 9

India secured a morale-boosting 2-1 ODI series win against world champions England in Manchester on Sunday, completing a successful white-ball tour of the country.

Read more Babar Azam completes 10,000 international runs in Galle Test against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma's team were impressive in their T20 series victory by a similar margin, but were tested to a greater degree by the 50-over champions in the final leg of the tour.

The series was 1-1 going into the third ODI where the hosts posted a respectable 259. England left-arm seamer Reece Topley had India in all sorts of trouble again by taking out of the top three, having decimated them in the second ODI during spell of 6-24.

But on Sunday, wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant (125 not out) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (71 off 55 balls) counter-attacked in unison to help chase down the target with almost eight overs to spare.

It was quite the turnaround for the Indian team who seemed down and out after failing to defend a target of 378 in the Edgbaston Test that kicked off the tour.

Player ratings from the ODI series for India can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Pant guides India to ODI series win