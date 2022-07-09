India coast to victory over England and clinch T20 series with match to spare

New England limited overs captain Jos Buttler saw his team lose for a second consecutive game against India who took an unassailable 2-0 T20 series lead on Saturday.

Buttler's side were bowled out for 121 at Edgbaston in the second T20 clash in response to India's 170-8, as the tourists won by 49 runs.

Moeen Ali top-scored for England with 35 but only three other players reached double figures in a disappointing batting effort.

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-15) rocked England early in their pursuit, first removing Jason Roy with the first ball and then his fellow opener Buttler, before Yuzvendra Chahal (2-10) chipped in with two wickets to leave the home side struggling on 55-5.

“When the ball swings, you definitely enjoy. In the last few years, there is not much help with the ball in England but this year it's more,” said Bhuvneshwar.

“White ball getting swing upfront is a motivational factor for fast bowlers, and batters have to take their chances.”

Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33) kept England afloat with entertaining cameos but a flurry of wickets meant that they were bowled out for 121 in 17 overs.

“We all know how good they are wherever they go, not just in England,” added India captain Rohit Sharma. “We were clear what we wanted to do. When you win games, it's always nice.

“It was a brilliant knock under pressure [from Jadeja] and with his experience of the hundred in this ground was calm and collective. At no point we were feeling he was panicking.”

Earlier, India's bold new approach to T20 cricket was on show again after they were put in to bat as Rohit and Rishabh Pant got stuck into the England attack from the outset, accumulating 61 runs in the powerplay.

But that early momentum was halted by paceman Richard Gleeson (3-15), who revelled in a dream debut by claiming the prized scalps of Rohit (31), Virat Kohli (one) and Pant (26) in the space of four balls.

Gleeson bowled 16 dot balls in his four overs – his figures the second best by an England debutant in T20s.

Suryakumar Yadav (15) and Hardik Pandya (12) also departed early, both falling to Chris Jordan (4-27), as England mounted a strong recovery before a 29-ball 46 from Ravindra Jadeja helped India finish on an imposing total.

“Very disappointing,” admitted Buttler, whose team lost by 50 runs in the first match in Southampton.

“It was a fantastic debut [from Gleeson] given the guys he got out, although a disappointing result in the end.

“CJ always bowls the tough overs and is naturally under pressure a lot of the time. He gets the result most of the times, so am delighted for him.”

The teams play one more game in a dead rubber at Trent Bridge on Sunday.