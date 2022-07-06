England v India Test series averages: Root, Bumrah, Kohli - in pictures

The England v India series finally reached its conclusion this week when the rearranged fifth Test was won in impressive style by Ben Stokes' side.
The seven-wicket victory at Edgbaston – in which Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow both hit final-day centuries – meant the series ended all square at 2-2.
The first Test at Trent Bridge last August had ended in a draw, before India thrashed England by 151 runs at Lord's and then the home side responded by inflicting an innings and 76-run battering of the tourists at Headingley.
India then retook the lead by handing out a 157-run trouncing at The Oval in September before the fifth Test at Old Trafford was cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the tourists' squad.
