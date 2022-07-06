England v India Test series averages: Root, Bumrah, Kohli - in pictures

The England v India series finally reached its conclusion this week when the rearranged fifth Test was won in impressive style by Ben Stokes' side.

READ MORE Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow put India to the sword as England beat India to level series

The seven-wicket victory at Edgbaston – in which Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow both hit final-day centuries – meant the series ended all square at 2-2.

The first Test at Trent Bridge last August had ended in a draw, before India thrashed England by 151 runs at Lord's and then the home side responded by inflicting an innings and 76-run battering of the tourists at Headingley.

India then retook the lead by handing out a 157-run trouncing at The Oval in September before the fifth Test at Old Trafford was cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the tourists' squad.

In the gallery above you can see the leading wicket-takers and highest run-scorers from the five-Test series. To move on to the next image, click on the arrows, or if you're using a mobile device, simply swipe.