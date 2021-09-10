Final Test between England and India cancelled due to Covid concerns

The fifth and final Test between England and India was due to start at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday morning. Getty

The fifth and final Test between England and India has been cancelled due to the tourists' concerns over a possible Covid-19 outbreak.

Just hours before the scheduled start at Old Trafford, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement saying India would be unable to field a team.

The original statement suggested that India will “forfeit the match” although that line was removed in an updated version, which said: “Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled.

“Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team. We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many. Further information will be shared in due course.”

The match in Manchester had already been in doubt after another member of the India backroom staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar have already been ruled out of attending the series finale following positive tests for the virus.

But an ECB spokesman said later on Thursday that all subsequent PCR tests from the India squad had produced negative results and that the Test “goes ahead".

It is understood that a number of Indian players harboured concerns over the spread of the virus and were unwilling to take the field, meaning the tourists could not put up an XI.

India went into the match with a 2-1 lead in the five-game series after their 157-run win at The Oval on Monday.

Any attempt to reschedule the Test would have been complicated by the Indian Premier League, which restarts on September 19 in the UAE.

England v India: fourth Test player ratings

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 ENGLAND RATINGS: Rory Burns – 6. (5, 50) Set a platform for England in the second innings. The rest had been a struggle, with dropped catches, and a low score first time round. Getty

