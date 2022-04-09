England's Ben Stokes eyes May return after knee scan

England all-rounder Ben Stokes remains on course to return to action in May following his latest scan on a knee injury.

Stokes developed fitness issues during the recent tour of the West Indies where England lost the Test series 1-0 and the all-rounder also saw a dramatic increase in his bowling load.

Stokes said he had stopped training while waiting to discover the results of further investigations into his condition. The English domestic season starts this week ahead of a busy home international schedule which begins against New Zealand in June.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said that a scan on Stokes' left knee had not revealed any new problems.

"Ben had a scan on his left knee which didn't reveal anything new," Sky Sports quoted the ECB as saying in a statement.

"We had planned for him to return to... County Championship cricket in early May and while he is feeling tender in the knee, that plan remains the same following the scan.

"We'll continue to manage him in conjunction with Durham."

England have won just one of their last 17 Tests and pressure has been mounting on the team following a 4-0 Ashes series defeat by Australia and a 1-0 loss in the West Indies.

Stokes said England had made progress in recent months but had let themselves down by "playing the situation over playing the man" at key points.

"[We need to] break it down a lot simpler and just go 'right, it's me against you' rather than me against the whole situation of this whole game," Stokes said on the Round the Wicket podcast on Tuesday.