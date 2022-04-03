Ross Taylor determined to make a 'contribution' in final match for New Zealand

Ross Taylor has said he is determined to make a "contribution and enjoy everything for the last time" as the veteran batsman prepares for his 450th and final match for New Zealand.

Taylor will play his farewell match for the Black Caps in Hamilton on Monday when they host the Netherlands in the last of their three-match one-day international series.

Taylor decided in December to retire from international cricket but will continue to play for his provincial side Central Districts until the end of the season before making a call on his future in domestic cricket.

"Probably the hardest part was coming to the decision," Taylor told reporters on Sunday. "Once the decision was made, it was nice to let it all go. I'll miss a lot of it, obviously, I'll miss my teammates."

Taylor, 38, is one of only four New Zealanders to play 100 Tests and also holds the nation's record in ODI runs (8,593) and centuries (21). He was also the world's first to play in 100 internationals in all formats.

"All you can try and do is make a contribution, enjoy everything for the last time ... but not try and dwell on it too much, just try to enjoy the occasion and hopefully make a contribution," Taylor said.

After years of being a cricket player, Taylor is gearing up for the role of a cricket dad.

"My son's just starting to get into cricket now too," he said. "I need to save my shoulder because I think I’m going to have to throw to him for the next few years and get a bit of payback on what my dad had to do to me."