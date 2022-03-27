Much-changed Australia ready for 'difficult challenge' in ODI series against Pakistan

Australia are prepared for a "difficult challenge", said leg-spinner Adam Zampa, when the depleted tourists face Pakistan in the one-day international series starting on Tuesday.

In their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, Australia won the three-match Test series 1-0 after securing a well earned 115-run victory in the third match in Lahore on Friday.

READ MORE Australia train for limited overs tour of Pakistan - in pictures

But they will miss regulars including David Warner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell – all not in the squad for various reasons – in the ODI series.

To add to their woes, senior batsman Steve Smith was also ruled out of the limited-overs series with a recurrence of an elbow injury, but Zampa believes it's an opportunity to build the squad.

"It's going to be a difficult challenge," Zampa said. "The plus that comes from that, as it always does when these things happen, is you build depth."

The new-look squad includes Sean Abbott and Ben McDermott, who have both played two ODIs, Cameron Green, who has played in one, and debutants Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Inglis and Mitchell Swepson.

Zampa said all three-format players needed rest.

"We have seen, particularly in the last couple of years, that being a three-format player, it's really hard sometimes. Players like Cummins, Warner and Smith, they need that break and that's definitely understandable," he said.

"When you have so much inexperience in one team it does make it really hard. It s definitely will be a challenge and hopefully we get through as these series are very important to us.

"If we come through with a series win with inexperience then it will be a really nice feeling."

Zampa, 29, feels confident of his place after getting backing from limited over captain Aaron Finch.

"I feel like I don't have to look over my shoulder too much with selection," Zampa said. "When you're younger, you naturally probably look over your shoulder, you doubt yourself a lot more.

"Aaron Finch has helped me massively with my game. He backs me in when I'm out there, and he lets me run my own show with my bowling, and has been really good with his own ideas as well."

The remaining two matches are on Thursday and Saturday, also in Lahore. Australia will then end the tour with a single Twenty20 international, also in Lahore, on April 5.