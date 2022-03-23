Five-star Pat Cummins puts Australia on top in Lahore Test against Pakistan

Australia came roaring back into contention late on the third day of the third Test against Pakistan in Lahore on Wednesday.

Captain Pat Cummins turned the match on its head in the final session with a five-wicket haul, while fellow pace ace Mitchell Starc picked up the prized scalp of captain Babar Azam to finish with four wickets, as the hosts were dismissed for 268 in reply to Australia's 391.

Pakistan seemed to be cruising at 227-3 at the tea break, with Azam batting on 42 and new batsman Fawad Alam on five. But Australia fast bowlers Cummins (5-56) and Starc (4-33) put in a devastating spell with the old ball, picking up the last seven wickets for just 20 runs to gain a substantial lead of 123 runs.

Australia then reached 11 for no loss by stumps to extend their advantage to 134.

Six of the seven wickets that fell were either bowled or lbw, a result of Aussie quicks combining high pace with reverse swing to exploit the low bounce on offer at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Captain Azam tried to stem the rot as he scored 67 but was the second last wicket to fall when Starc earned a tight lbw decision that was upheld on review.

It was the worst collapse in Pakistan's Test history as they lost their last five wickets for less than five runs for the first time.

Captain Cummins said he knew wickets would fall in a bunch once the ball started to reverse and said perseverance was the key.

"We saw in our batting innings that things can happen quickly if you get one breakthrough, especially when the ball is reversing. Luckily just got that breakthrough through Starc and things kind of sped up," the pacer said.

"I've got the luckiest job in the world playing alongside someone like Starcy at the other end or Nathan Lyon, so it's awesome. As a captain, I feel like there's so many options to throw the ball to, who are going to do a great job."

It could have been a lot worse for the hosts as Australia were once again sloppy in the field. Steve Smith failed to catch Azam off spinner Lyon when Pakistan's captain was on 20.

Earlier, the hosts seemed in control of the match after veteran batsman Azhar Ali reached the milestone of 7,000 runs.

The home team, resuming at 90-1, reached 159 at lunch without losing any more wickets. However in the second session, Australia dismissed Abdullah Shafique (81) and Ali (78) in the space of 44 runs.

Lyon got rid of in-form Shafique in the fifth over after lunch when he forced an edge for wicketkeeper Alex Carey to take the catch. Umpire Aleem Dar ruled not out but skipper Cummins successfully reviewed the decision in Australia's favour.

Azhar, who put on an invaluable 150-run stand for the second wicket with Shafique, completed 7,000 runs in his 94th Test when he reached 74.