Alex Carey falls short of first century as Australia dominate Pakistan in second Test

Alex Carey fell seven runs short of his first century as Australia's batters maintained control of the second Test in Karachi on Sunday.

The tourists reached stumps on 505-8 on a day of painstaking accumulation where the bowlers kept the run rate under check but only five wickets fell in three sessions for all their hard work under a blazing sun.

Usman Khawaja scored a marathon 160 from 369 balls while Carey — in his haste to reach the 100 mark before close of play — fell to a delivery from part-time spinner Babar Azam that kept low.

Carey's stellar knock came off 159 balls and featured seven fours and two sixes. “Yeah, I guess you want to make those triple figures,” he said. “The way the game is going, I think it was quite an important knock in the end.

“Tomorrow we'll see what the skipper does but it's great to have 500 runs on the board. If we can get as many runs as possible in this first innings, hopefully the pitch starts to deteriorate tomorrow and on day four and we can create those 20 chances.

“So the more runs we get now, the better position we'll be in if we have to bat again. I think [the pitch] starting to show signs of inconsistency.”

Australia began Day 2 on 251-3, with Shaheen Afridi quickly subjecting Nathan Lyon to a bouncer barrage but the nightwatchman did not flinch and went on the attack with the pull shot.

Lyon hit five fours in an entertaining 38 before he had his stumps rearranged by an express delivery from Faheem Ashraf, ending a 54-run stand with Khawaja.

Khawaja had shelved the reverse sweep on Saturday but Pakistan were convinced they had him caught in the slips when the opener attempted the shot against Nauman Ali. However, replays ruled out any ball-bat contact and Pakistan lost a review.

Khawaja duly brought up his 150 but could not better his highest score of 174 as Sajid Khan dealt a double blow.

The off-spinner trapped Travis Head lbw for 23 and spun one past Khawaja's bat to hit the off-stump.

Islamabad-born Khawaja's third century in four Tests included 15 fours and a six.

Cameron Green, who was not even born when Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998, made 28 before Nauman confounded him with a sharp-turning ball that pitched outside leg stump and hit the off.

Carey swept well and Mitchell Starc batted resolutely to frustrate Pakistan and take Australia past the 500-mark.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam brought himself on to bowl, partly to give respite to his overworked spinners, and struck in his first over.

Carey's determination to reach the century mark before the end of the day proved costly as he fell attempting an ambitious slog sweep.

The Australian left the field to a standing ovation from his teammates after adding 98 runs with Starc for the eighth wicket.

It has been a long two days in the field for Pakistan whose bowlers toiled for 180 overs.

It was Australia’s greatest number of overs batted in a Test innings in Asia in 14 years, surpassing its 179.3 overs against India at Delhi in 2008 when they were bowled out for 577.

The first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a drab draw where the pitch was rated as below average by the ICC.