Khawaja ready for special Test series as Pakistan face fitness issues

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja is back in the country of his birth - for the first time as an international cricketer - and stated that playing in Pakistan will be a "special" moment.

Khawaja, 36, was born to Pakistani parents in Islamabad before moving to Australia four years later. However, his Australia career did not go according to plan and he went in and out of the Test team.

Recently, he made a stellar comeback after a gap of three years, smashing a century in each innings of the Ashes Test against England at Sydney.

His return to form has come at an opportune moment, as Australia prepare for a historic visit to the South Asian nation. Khawaja is part of the Australian squad that arrived in Islamabad on Sunday. It is the first time in 24 years an Aussie team has come for a visit - and they will play three Tests, starting in Rawalpindi on Friday, three ODIs and one T20.

"The fact that I am playing in Pakistan is special, very special," Khawaja said ahead of the first Test.

"I always wanted to play in Pakistan, as I said, down the road. There is that bit of sentiment definitely, but once the game starts you don't think about that stuff.

"I look forward to playing in Rawalpindi, where I went to the old stadium as a kid and have played once," said Khawaja, who has visited Pakistan on four occasions, the last time in 2010.

"Karachi is also special to my heart, where my relatives live, but since we are in a security bubble there is no chance of meeting anyone."

However, Khawaja said despite the sentiments attached to the tour, playing well for Australia is always his goal.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam during a practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Pakistan are hosting Australia for the first time in 24 years, with the first Test on March 4.

"My heart was always to play for Australia because I have lived my whole life there," he said. "My parents support Pakistan and I support Australia but I follow the Pakistani culture and speak Urdu with my mother at home."

Khawaja, whose hundreds in Sydney came at number five, is set to open Australia's innings.

While he expects to receive a warm welcome in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore, Khawaja believes Pakistan fans will show their appreciation for the quality cricket of the visitors.

"I've got a lot of support here in Pakistan always. I think they'll support me, they'll hope I get runs, but they’ll be hoping Australia get smashed at the same time," he said with a smile.

"It's going to be one of those Catch-22s. But I don’t expect a hostile crowd. Pakistanis love their cricket, and they appreciate good cricket, and I think that’s what they’d be hoping for."

The second Test is in Karachi from March 12-16 and the third in Lahore from March 21-25. Australia last played in Pakistan in 1998, winning the three-Test series 1-0 and blanking the hosts in the three ODIs.

While Australia be on a high having just crushed England in the Ashes following their T20 World Cup triumph, Pakistan have some serious concerns.

Firstly, the Pakistan Super League concluded only on Sunday, which means a bulk of their star performers will not be in Test-match condition.

Also, fast bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf were ruled out of the first Test due to injuries.

Hasan and Ashraf have not recovered from abductor and hamstring injuries, respectively, which they sustained during the PSL.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said both players are expected to regain fitness in time for the second Test.

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim and all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed, who is also a handy off-spinner, have replaced the injured duo for the first Test.

Thousands of security personnel are expected to be deployed during the Australians’ stay and the Pakistan cricket board expects fully vaccinated capacity crowds for the Tests and limited-overs series.

Nearly 4,000 police and military personnel will guard the team hotel in Islamabad and the cricket stadium in the nearby city of Rawalpindi.