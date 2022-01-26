Beth Mooney to play women's Ashes Test while on liquid diet after surgery on broken jaw

Australia opener Beth Mooney is set to make a dramatic return and feature in the only Test of the Women's Ashes on Thursday despite still being on a liquid diet following surgery on a broken jaw.

Mooney broke her jaw in two places when she was hit by a ball in the nets ahead of the series. After being sidelined for a week, the 28-year-old is poised for a return to the top of the Australian batting order.

Read more Australia crush England in final Test to complete Ashes humiliation for tourists

Cricket Australia revealed Mooney 'has three metal plates in her face, wire on her bottom teeth and is restricted to eating soup, milkshakes and ice cream through a straw'.

“Beth Mooney so far has passed everything that she's needed to. Assuming she gets through training today like we expect her to she'll be available and she'll be playing,” captain Meg Lanning said.

“It's pretty incredible, right from the moment she got hit, and to come back to international cricket around a week after having jaw surgery, it's inspirational for the group and she's been really positive around everyone.

“She looks really good in the nets and in the field as well and she's confident she'll have no issues moving forward.”

Lanning opened alongside Alyssa Healy in the first T20 in the absence of Mooney and hit an unbeaten 64, but is likely to return to the number three position in the Test.

Lanning added: “She [Mooney] has been passed fit to play, so from a medical perspective that's all good. It was around her comfort levels and her confidence levels getting back into it after getting hit, she's had no issues at all.

“She's only on a liquid diet at the moment which doesn't sound like a lot of fun or variety, so I think the physio, doctor and dietitian have been coming up with some meal plans for her to make sure she's getting enough energy.”