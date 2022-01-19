Babar Azam captain of ICC T20 team of 2021 dominated by Pakistan and South Africa players

Pakistan were the most dominant team in T20 cricket last year and that was reflected in the International Cricket Council's team of the year, which was announced on Wednesday.

The men in green won 20 and lost just six matches in 2021, and were the overwhelming favourites at the T20 World Cup in the UAE, especially after their emphatic win over India. However, they were stunned in the semi-final against Australia as Matthew Wade hit three successive sixes in the penultimate over of the match to seal victory that set the stage for a commanding win in the final over New Zealand.

ICC T20 Team of 2021 Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi

Still, it was a year to remember for Pakistan as their captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan dominated the runs chart and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi mesmerised with the new ball.

All three are part of the ICC T20 team of the year, which unsurprisingly does not have a single Indian name. The Indians were effectively out of the T20 World Cup after heavy losses in their first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.

South Africa are well represented with batsmen Aiden Markram, David Miller and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in the XI.

The full list and the players' record can be seen in the picture gallery above.