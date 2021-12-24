India World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh grateful as he retires from cricket

India spin great Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from cricket, calling time on a glittering career that saw the off-spinner become one of the best in the world.

Harbhajan, 41, played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs along with 28 T20 Internationals, taking 711 wickets across the three formats and winning the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2007 T20 World Cup. He finished with 417 Test wickets - placing him 14th on the all-time list - and formed a deadly pair with leg-spinner Ani Kumble. He also enjoyed a successful white-ball career around the world in both international and domestic cricket.

He made his international debut in a Test against Australia in 1998. He most recently played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, with his last India appearance back in 2016.

Announcing his retirement, Harbhajan said: "All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful."

Happy Retirement brother @harbhajan_singh You have been an absolute legend. Always loved your aggression on the field. It was pleasure playing for India alongside you. My favourite memory of us is winning the world t20 and VB series for India ! pic.twitter.com/yZ0pE3WEeL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 24, 2021

The off-spinner finishes his career as the country's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, after Kumble, Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin.

"There comes a time in your life when you must take some tough decisions and move ahead," Harbhajan added in a video message.

"I have been meaning to make this announcement for the last few years, but I was waiting for the right moment to share it with all of you. Today, I am retiring from all formats of cricket."