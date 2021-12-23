India crush UAE by 154 runs in Under-19 Asia Cup opener

The UAE fell to a heavy defeat in their Under-19 Asia Cup opener against India at the ICC Academy grounds in Dubai on Thursday

Six-time tournament winners India — who also shared the title once with Pakistan when the scores were tied in 2012 — ran out winners by a mammoth 154 runs.

Opener Harnoor Singh thumped 120 from 130 balls as his side racked up 282-5 after being put into bat, and then bowled out the hosts for 128 in 34.3 overs.

READ MORE Dawid Malan insists 'hurting' England have not given up hope of Ashes fightback

The UAE actually enjoyed an early breakthrough when captain Alishan Sharafu ran out of Angkrish Raghuvanshi for just two at the start of the third over.

Harnoor was then joined by Shaikh Rasheed and shared a 90-run stand for the second wicket to lay the foundation for the rest of the Indian batters.

Yash Dhull, the Indian captain, stroked a 68-ball 63 and Rajvardhan Hangargekar smashed a little cameo 23-ball 48 not out that included six fours and two sixes.

The UAE opener Kai Smith top scored for his side with 45 that contained six boundaries, with No 7 Soorya Sathish contributing the next highest with 21.

Hangargekar was the pick of the Indian attack, taking 3-24 off nine overs, while Garv Sangwan, Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe all grabbed two wickets each.

Also in Group A, Pakistan bowled out Afghanistan for just 52 but then made hard work of sealing a four-wicket victory.

Opening bowlers Ahmed Khan, Zeehsan Zameer and Awais Ali did the damage for Pakistan taking seven wickets between them to dismiss Afghanistan in 23.1 overs.

Pakistan, though, made a mess of their chase as they lost six wickets before opener Maaz Sadaqar (14 from 46 balls) steered them over the line in 16.4 overs.

In the Group B opener at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka crushed Kuwait by 274 runs.

Openers Chamindu Wickramasinghe (54) and Shevon Daniel (54) put on 91 for the first wicket, before Pawan Pathiraja (86) and Ranuda Somarathne (60 not out) helped Sri Lanka post 323-5 off their 50 overs.

Dunith Wellalagetook four wickets and Sadisha Rajapaksa three as Kuwait were skittled out for 49 in 17.3 overs.

On Friday, India play Pakistan and the UAE face Afghanistan, both at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Bangladesh and Nepal play their opening Group B game in Sharjah.