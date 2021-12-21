Australia call up bowler Scott Boland as cover ahead of third Ashes Test against England

Cricket Australia said quick 'joins the squad while the medical team assesses the fast bowling group following the second Test victory'

Dec 21, 2021

Cricket Australia on Tuesday called up fast bowler Scott Boland to the squad to face England in the potentially Ashes-clinching Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The Victorian quick had already been training with the side and will provide injury cover for a bowling attack that has torn through England's batting order to take a comfortable 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Cricket Australia said he "joins the squad while the medical team assesses the fast bowling group following the second Test victory."

It was not clear which Australian bowler was at risk of missing the Melbourne Test, but Josh Hazlewood is racing to recover from a side strain, which forced him to miss the second Test in Adelaide.

Mitchell Starc at times appeared to struggle with a sore back during that match, but was able to complete 27 overs, taking two wickets for 43 runs in England's second innings.

Captain and world No 1 Pat Cummins was forced to drop out of the Adelaide Test when he was deemed a close contact of a Covid-positive restaurant diner, but he is expected to make a return in Melbourne.

Cricket Australia said Boland "has been in strong form for Victoria this summer with 15 wickets from two matches against New South Wales at an average of 10."

The third Test in Melbourne starts on December 26.

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Scott Boland during the Tour match between Australia A and England Lions. Getty Images

Updated: December 21st 2021, 8:10 AM
CricketAshes cricketAustralia CricketEngland Cricket
