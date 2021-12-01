Manchester United owners buy UAE T20 cricket league franchise

The organisers of the new UAE T20 league have confirmed one of its six franchises have been acquired by the owners of Manchester United.

The Premier League T20, run by the Emirates Cricket Board and due to be played in Dubai, is set to take place for the first time in February and March of 2022.

A number of the franchises will be backed by Indian Premier League owners.

The Glazer family had shown an interest in investing in one of the two new IPL franchises, when the tournament expands to 10 teams next season.

However, the owners of Manchester United and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL team will now take their first steps in cricket in the UAE, in the form of their company Lancer Capital.

“I am very excited to be a part of UAE T20 at its formation,” Avram Glazer, the chairman of Lancer Capital, was quoted as saying.

“UAE T20 promises to be a world-class event that will be transformative to the growth of cricket in the Emirates.”

📢 BREAKING 📢



"Franchise in UAE T20 League acquired by Lancer Capital"



Read more about this EXCITING, HISTORIC partnership 👉 https://t.co/MUof4xJSI9#UAECricket #Cricket #UAET20League pic.twitter.com/k5qV9R0XaN — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 1, 2021

The tournament will be the first ECB-owned franchise competition, and will start during a season which has been packed with short-format cricket in the UAE.

It started with the rescheduled IPL. That was followed by the T20 World Cup, and the Abu Dhabi T10 is currently ongoing.

There are also plans for a new 90-ball format in Sharjah next May.

“I am very excited to welcome Mr Glazer to the UAE T20 family,” Khalid Al Zarooni, the Premier League T20 chairman, said.

“To have a partner who has invested into sports properties with a long term investment perspective is a testament to the strength of the UAE T20 League’s business model and its value proposition to its stakeholders and an ode to the UAE as the destination of choice for global sports events.”

