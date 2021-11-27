Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique provide platform for Pakistan on day two against Bangladesh

An unbroken opening century stand by Abid Ali and debutant Abdullah Shafique gave Pakistan a solid platform after bowling out Bangladesh for 330 on day two of the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday.

Ali closed in on his fourth Test century to stay unbeaten on 93 while Shafique was batting on 52 as Pakistan reached 145-0 at stumps, 185 shy of Bangladesh's first innings total.

READ MORE Graphics: How Mohammed Rizwan overshadowed Virat Kohli in T20 cricket in 2021

Pace bowler Hasan Ali led Pakistan earlier with the ball, finishing with 5-51, his sixth five-wicket haul, which kept Bangladesh in check after the hosts resumed with 253-4 in the morning.

Liton Das top-scored with 114 for Bangladesh, adding just one run to his overnight score, while Mushfiqur Rahim, unbeaten on 82 at the end of the opening day's play, fell for 91 runs.

Mehidy Hasan struck an unbeaten 38 to take Bangladesh past 300 before Hasan claimed two wickets in two balls to bring an end to Bangladesh's efforts with the bat.

Pakistan had Bangladesh on the ropes on day one at 49-4 but the hosts fought back thanks to Liton and Mushfiqur.

Pakistan looked sharp right from the start of the second day's play when Hasan trapped Liton leg-before in the second over of the morning.

Struck on his backfoot, Liton was initially given not out but Pakistan successfully reviewed the decision.

Liton, who shared 206 runs with Mushfiqur in the fifth wicket, hit 11 fours and a six in his 233-ball innings.

Hasan then dismissed Yasir Ali for four with a fine in-swinger that rattled the leg and middle stumps of the debutant.

Faheem took a thin edge from the bat of Mushfiqur, effectively ending Bangladesh's chance for a big total.

Mushfiqur struck 11 fours in his 225-ball stay at the crease.