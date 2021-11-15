Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi train with Pakistan for Bangladesh T20 series - in pictures

Pakistan to play three T20s and two Tests during tour that begins on Friday

The National
Nov 15, 2021

As Australia celebrated a maiden T20 World Cup title in the UAE, Pakistan players began preparations for their next assignment - a T20 series in Bangladesh.

The cramped cricket calendar has resulted in a peculiar situation where there are two major T20 tournaments scheduled to start just a few days after the T20 final in Dubai - Bangladesh v Pakistan and India v New Zealand.

Read more
T20 World Cup 2021: Babar, Rizwan and Zampa in team of the tournament - in pictures

Given that the next T20 World Cup in Australia is less than one year away - thanks to the change in schedule enforced by the pandemic - there is hardly any time for players to rest.

That has meant Pakistan players had to hop on to a plane to Dhaka for a tour that comprises three T20s and two Tests, right after their heartbreak in the semi-final against Australia.

Fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi trained alongside the squad on Monday, looking to put the disappointment of the semi-final defeat behind them. Afridi had been Pakistan's bowler of the tournament until Matthew Wade hit three consecutive sixes off him to seal a final spot for Australia.

Before that, Hasan had dropped a crucial catch from Wade off the bowling of Afridi, to cap a forgettable evening for the Pakistan quicks.

Both received plenty of support from captain Babar Azam and ex-Pakistan players, with the former reiterating that Hasan remains his main bowler.

"He is one of my main bowlers and he has won many matches for Pakistan. Players drop catches but he is a fighter and I will back him," Babar had said.

"Everybody doesn't perform every day. There is a day when one performs. It was just not his day. He is down and we will lift his mood."

Updated: November 15th 2021, 12:24 PM
Pakistan CricketBangladesh CricketT20 World Cup
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Hasan and Shaheen train with Pakistan for Bangladesh T20 series - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Warner enjoys Dubai redemption as T20 World Cup's best player
An image that illustrates this article Williamson proud of New Zealand despite another final defeat
An image that illustrates this article T20 World Cup 2021: Babar, Rizwan and Zampa in team of the tournament