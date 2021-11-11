Ben Stokes trains with England with an eye on Brisbane Ashes Test - in pictures

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is expected to be available for the first Ashes Test in Brisbane - which begins on December 8 - after he took part in training on Thursday.

Stokes had taken an indefinite break from cricket in July to focus on his health, while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger.

He was not initially included in the Ashes squad but came in as a late addition. He took part in a training session in Queensland on Thursday, paving the way for a much-awaited comeback.

"Ben's been fully involved in training the last couple of days, I mean it's been very light," Root said.

"He's had a bat, he's had a bowl, taken some catches . He's done his fielding work separately but it looks like he's on track and it's really exciting.

"It's managing that excitement and making sure that we don't push him too hard and that he's ready, as best as he can be, for that first game. I really hope he's ready. It's been remarkable to see how far he's come. It looks very promising.

"Really nice to see him back involved and looking forward to getting him further involved as things progress."

Root also said that veteran seamer Stuart Broad, who had torn his calf, had bowled in the nets.

"It's good to see him back and around things," Root said.