Abu Dhabi Cricket mourns the death of curator Mohan Singh

Abu Dhabi Cricket on Sunday announced the death of their head curator Mohan Singh.

Singh had been working with Abu Dhabi Cricket for 15 years and played a significant role in the operations at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

In a statement, Abu Dhabi Cricket said: “It is with great sadness that Abu Dhabi Cricket announces that head curator, Mohan Singh, passed away today.

“Mohan has been with Abu Dhabi Cricket for 15 years and has played a pivotal role in all of the venue’s success during that time.

“Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12 game between New Zealand and Afghanistan went ahead as scheduled, with the support of Mohan's family and Abu Dhabi Cricket’s ground staff.

“Tributes to Mohan and his incredible achievements will be honoured in the coming days.”

The International Cricket Council also paid tributes to Singh.

An ICC spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone connected with the event.”

Singh arrived in Abu Dhabi in September, 2004 after training to be a curator in India at the Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali, where he has been employed since 1994.

One of his first major assignments in Abu Dhabi was preparing the pitch for the stadium's inaugural one-day game played between India and Pakistan in April, 2006.

In an interview with The National, Singh had said he wanted to prepare the best playing surface in the capital.

"I enjoy my work and always try doing my best to provide the best playing surface for any game and have the grounds in tip-top condition throughout the year," he said.