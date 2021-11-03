India v Afghanistan: what time is the T20 World Cup match and what India need to do

Pre-tournament favourites India take on Afghanistan in a must-win match Wednesday if they are to have any hope of reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli's side suffered heavy defeats in their opening matches, to Pakistan and New Zealand respectively.

Here are the details of the match and what each team need to keep their chances of progressing alive.

What?

India v Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group 2 match.

When?

Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 6pm

Where?

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What do India need to do?

Win and win big. India are so far winless in Group 2, and start the day propped up only by Scotland beneath them, with a run-rate of -1.609.

Pakistan's 45-run win over Namibia on Tuesday assured them of a place in the semi-finals, leaving one place up for grabs.

Kohli's side will have to beat the second-placed Afghans by a big margin to reverse their own poor net run rate.

Will victory be enough for India?

Even if India beat Afghanistan and win their remaining fixtures against Namibia and Scotland, they still need other results to go their way to reach the semi-finals.

New Zealand, who inflicted an eight-wicket defeat over India in Dubai on Sunday, face Scotland on Wednesday in the 2pm match. India need the Black Caps to lose to the Scots, or either of their remaining games, against Namibia and Afghanistan. India also need Namibia to lose any two of their remaining matches.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi, left, tosses the coin with Scotland counterpart Kyle Coetzer before the T20 World Cup match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Monday, October 25, 2021. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

What do Afghanistan need?

With Pakistan boasting a perfect record of four wins there’s only one spot remaining from Group 2.

Afghanistan are second on four points having won two games out of their three so far. Pakistan top the group with eight points.

A victory for Afghanistan would put them in the driving seat to finish second going into their final group match against New Zealand, given the Afghanis' superior net run rate.

Defeat for Mohammad Nabi's men against India, coupled with an expected win for New Zealand against Scotland, would put both teams on four points heading into Sunday's decider where net run rates will come into play.

Namibia's Zane Green is clean bowled by Afghanistan's Rashid Khan during their T20 World Cup match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 31, 2021. AFP

What security measures are being taken for India v Afghanistan?

A significant number of security personnel will be added to the policing operation at Zayed Cricket Stadium for this as well as the remaining matches in the competition.

There will be more than 110 additional members of Abu Dhabi police on site, as well as 100 extra marshals, 50 more security staff, and twice the number of ticket staff that have been present for games in the capital until this point.

The move comes in the wake of the crowd unrest when Pakistan played Afghanistan at Dubai International Stadium last week.

The ICC have ordered the Emirates Cricket Board to investigate the disturbances which occurred at that game.

Thousands of ticketless supporters charged on the stadium, breaching the outer perimeter of the ground.

A packed crowd attended the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 29, but many inside the ground did not have tickets. Getty Images

India remaining fixtures

v Scotland, Dubai – November 5

v Namibia, Dubai – November 8

Afghanistan remaining fixture

v New Zealand, Abu Dhabi – November 7