'If I'm a trailblazer, that's pretty cool': Team Abu Dhabi coach Sarah Taylor

Sarah Taylor says she is happy to be regarded as a trailblazer, even if it means having to wear a helmet when practicing with Chris Gayle at nets in the Abu Dhabi T10.

The former England wicketkeeper will make history when she becomes the first female coach in the T10 tournament at Zayed Cricket Stadium next month.

Only once before has a woman coached in a leading men’s franchise tournament. Julia Price, another former wicketkeeper, was Darren Lehmann’s assistant with Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League two seasons ago.

Taylor already has experienced in the men’s game, as a coach at Sussex in English county cricket.

She says she was “shocked” to get the call to work as assistant to Paul Farbrace, a former T20 World Cup winning coach with Sri Lanka, with Team Abu Dhabi, but cannot wait to get started.

“If you ask my family they will tell you I always like to be first at everything,” Taylor said.

“I don’t like to do the same as everything else. If that’s called a trailblazer, then that’s pretty cool.

“It means a lot. I want to be known as a good coach, not just a good women’s coach.

“I am hoping this is a step forward, and that lots of coaches out there – no matter if they are a woman – will get jobs like this, and it will be seen as extremely normal.

“I would love to think there are a lot of women’s coaches having aspirations to work in the men’s game.”

Taylor’s sole experience of the 10-over format to date was watching it on TV last year, after she tuned in to watch some of her charges from the Sussex county side who were involved.

Her move to Team Abu Dhabi will see her link up with some stars of the world game, with Chris Gayle, Liam Livingstone and Paul Stirling part of the squad.

Taylor joked that she would consider wearing a helmet if part of her coaching brief was providing throw-downs for Gayle at nets.

“I think I’ll be working a lot with the wicketkeepers, so I’ll probably just sit back and enjoy watching Chris go about his business,” Taylor said.

“There will be a moment when we are playing and I sit and look around that dugout and see the names that are in there, because it is a serious team, and just embrace it and be excited by what is going to happen.

“I am just going to enjoy it. I’m sure Chris can be a very, very funny guy. I have met him before, so it will be nice to see him.”

The Abu Dhabi T10 is due to start on November 19, with the final set to be played on December 4.