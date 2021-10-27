T20 World Cup: Namibia continue dream run with comfortable win over Scotland

Namibia continued their dream run in the T20 World Cup with facile victory over Scotland in the Group 2 Super 12 stage at the Zayed Cricket stadium on Wednesday.

Ruben Trumpelmann set the stage for victory with a remarkable opening over he and his teammates are sure to remember for the rest of their lives.

The left-arm seamer took a wicket from his very first ball and then two from his third and fourth deliveries (after bowling two wides and a dot ball in-between) that left Scotland reeling at three down for two runs.

That over made all the difference as Scotland never recovered from those early blows that saw George Munsey, Calum MacLeod and captain Richie Berrington back in the dugout.

“It was a good result and hopefully we can get a few more,” Trumpelmann said of his team’s dream run in the competition.

“The victory is for the team and it's massive for us. Glad with that spell. Luckily, it went my way today.”

David Weise reduced Scotland to 18-4 before Michael Leask, at No6, came to Scotland’s rescue with a 27-ball 44 to push the team’s total to 109-8.

Trumpelmann, 23, returned with 3-17 and his new-ball partner Jan Frylinck 2-10.

Namibia made a cautious but steady start before JJ Smit, 32 not out, finished it off in style by hoisting the first ball of the final over for a six to complete a six-wicket win and make it three in a row in their World Cup campaign.