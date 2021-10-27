T20 World Cup: England maintain perfect start with another commanding win

England made it two from two in the T20 World Cup after a clinical demolition of Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup.

Eoin Morgan’s men made it look easy, as they did in their opener against the West Indies - racing to an eight-wicket win at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Jason Roy stroked a 38-ball 61 as England chased down the 125-run target with ease. He hit five fours and three sixes and added 39 for the first wicket with Jos Buttler, and 73 for the second with Dawid Malan.

Roy fell when England needed 13 for the win. Malan was then joined by Jonny Bairstow and they saw the team through with 35 deliveries to spare.

“Very special match for us, we had to back up our last performance and came out firing with the ball,” man-of-the-match Roy said.

“A lot of credit to our bowlers again. We wanted to get off to as good a start as possible, but these pitches can be quite hard to do so. Today I hit a few gaps but it's definitely a case of keeping wickets in hand and then powering through the back end.

“My game has improved a lot, today was a big test. So I had to use all the skills I've learned. It came out good at the end.”

Bangladesh fell well short of the mark. Their batting never clicked, field was sloppy and the bowling never tested England's batting.

They never looked like a side who could give the No1 T20 side a fight after Moeen Ali grabbed two from two in the third over.

Moeen was the game changer for England against the West Indies in their opener and the all-rounder once again provided the early breakthrough after Bangladesh elected to make first use of the wicket.

He had both openers back in the dugout at 14 and Chris Woakes grabbed one at the other end to leave Bangladesh 26-3 in the sixth over.

Liton Das (9) top-edged a sweep to Liam Livingstone at deep square leg and Mohammad Naim (5) holed the very next ball to Woakes at mid-on as the Tigers lost their way at the start.

Shakib Al Hassan played a Woakes delivery uppish on the onside, where Adil Rashid ran behind and held on to a tumbling catch at backward square leg.

Wrist spinner Livingstone and pacer Tymal Mills bagged five wickets between them to restrict Bangladesh to 124-9, a target that proved far too easy for England’s batting.

Jos Butler made a run-a-ball 18 before Roy and Malan raced to the target, further bolstering England's impressive net run rate.