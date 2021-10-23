Family 'pods' at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi have internet abuzz - in pictures

Special enclosures on grass banks during the T20 World Cup a big hit

Ajit Vijaykumar
Oct 23, 2021

The opening match of the T20 World Cup was a cause of celebration, not just for the action on the field but activities off it as well.

The Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is one of the most futuristic venues in the world, and it continued its pioneering ways on Saturday by introducing a special feature for spectators as Australia took on South Africa.

Fans attending the match got to witness the game from special socially-distanced family 'pods' on the grass banks. Organisers put up the fenced off enclosures for families of up to four to watch the match while maintaining health and safety standards.

Social media was quick to pick up the unique structures, with many commending the organisers for the move.

Updated: October 23rd 2021, 3:14 PM
