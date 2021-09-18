‘Compare it to Jonty Rhodes’ – Karima Gore’s catching stuns Nepal in World Cup qualifying

Karima Gore, the United States all-rounder, has been likened to Jonty Rhodes for his extraordinary fielding exploits in World Cup qualifying.

The 23-year-old, who was born in the Bronx in New York, held two stunning catches – and three in total - against Nepal in Al Amerat on Friday.

Gore’s contributions proved vital in USA ending a run of six successive defeats in World Cup League Two with an emphatic six-wicket win, sealed with 123 balls remaining.

Nepal were only able to muster 174 all out, and America raced to their target in 29.3 overs, with Steven Taylor powering 92 from 63 balls.

Gore first dismissed Aasif Sheikh after retreating to catch a skied drive. He then shocked Rohit Paudel – whose own brilliant catch a few days earlier had gone viral online – with a diving, one-handed effort at point.

There were a couple of stunning catches in the Nepal v USA match today.



Here is Karima Gore’s fantastic grab 🔥



Watch the Men’s CWC League 2 game live on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v and @FanCode (in the sub-continent) 📺 pic.twitter.com/gaiIcXkJs9 — ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2021

“The catch he took at point was world-class – you could compare it to Jonty Rhodes or someone like that,” Saurabh Netravalkar, the USA captain, said.

“It is really heartening to see something like that. He is only a youngster, just 23. And also Noshtuth Kenjige, he took some great catches.

“They are livewires in the field, they save 10-15 runs every game, and that makes a huge difference for the team. It boosts the energy of everyone.”

After the win, USA remain in second place, although the fractured nature of a competition which was stalled for 19 months because of Covid means the points table has a bizarre appearance.

Oman are top, having won 10 or their 12 matches to date. USA follow, despite having lost eight of their 15 matches.

🐦Is it a bird?



✈️Is it a plane??



No, no it's just our ⭐️ fielder, Karima Gore taking an absolute WORLDIE to give USA the early advantage here in Oman!



📺 WATCH LIVE on Willow TV!



MATCH CENTER➡️: https://t.co/PMQm0FCKa1#NEPvUSA🇳🇵🇺🇸 #CWCL2 #WeAreUSACricket🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MSmBTyt8k0 — USA Cricket (@usacricket) September 17, 2021

UAE are fifth in the seven-team group – which carries with it three automatic places for the final phase of the qualification process for the next 50-over World Cup.

However, the national team have played less than half the amount of games USA have, having taken seven points from seven games so far.

“It is our dream as a whole to make it to that World Cup,” Netravalkar said.

“There are 36 games in this tournament, which is a long time. We don’t want to think about results right now, we just want to take it a day at a time.”

Nepal will get the chance to bounce back when they face in-form Oman on Sunday.

