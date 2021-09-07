England v India player ratings: Joe Root 6, Moeen Ali 5; Rohit Sharma 8, Virat Kohli 7

India seal 157-run win in fourth Test at The Oval to lead series 2-1

Paul Radley
Sep 7, 2021

India completed a 157-run win over England in the fourth Test after the home side's batting effort collapsed on the final day at The Oval.

After starting the day on 77 without loss, chasing an unlikely 368 to win, England slipped from 141-2 to 210 all out to hand India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Virat Kohli calls the tune as Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur shoot down England

Openers Rory Burns (50) and Haseeb Hameed (63) both reached their half centuries but only captain Joe Root (36) provided any resistance in the rest of the batting line-up.

Dawid Malan - ran out in disastrous fashion by Hameed for five - Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali all fell without hitting double figures, the latter pair for ducks.

For India, the bowling honours were shared around with Umesh Yadav (3-60), Jasprit Bumrah (2-27), Ravindra Jadeja (2-50) and Shardul Thakur (2-22) all chipping in with vital contributions with the ball.

All eyes now turn to Old Trafford for the final Test that begins in Manchester on Friday.

