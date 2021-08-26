England spinner Adil Rashid to feature in IPL 2021 in the UAE

Leg-spinner to play for Punjab Kings after landing his first contract in the league

England's Adil Rashid has landed his first IPL contract. AFP

The National
Aug 26, 2021

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid is set for his first stint in the Indian Premier League after Punjab Kings named him as a replacement for Australian pacer Jhye Richardson.

Rashid, 33, had a base price of $200,000 during the IPL auction earlier this year, but went unsold. But as has been the case with a number of unsold players, unavailability and fitness issues of many recruits has provided a late opportunity to those waiting in the wings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore ring changes ahead of IPL in UAE

Rashid has been a regular feature in T20 Blast at home and appeared in the Big Bash League, Bangladesh Premier League and Abu Dhabi T10 League. He has been a key member of England's white-ball team under Eoin Morgan.

During the recently concluded inaugural season of The Hundred, Rashid finished as the joint-top wicket-taker with 12 scalps at an average of 14.41.

Rashid is among a bunch of highly deserving players who have received IPL call-ups. South Africa left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is the No1 T20 spinner in the world, is set to join Rajasthan Royals for the remainder of the IPL season.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's spin bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera included in Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad. Both players had impressed during India's recent limited overs tour of the country where a weakened Indian team was led by Shikhar Dhawan and coached by Rahul Dravid.

The IPL will resume in the UAE on September 19 and run until October 15 after the tournament was moved out of India due to the pandemic.

Mumbai Indians players with the trophy during the final of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 10th November 2020. Photo by: Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for BCCI

Mumbai Indians won the IPL title for the fifth time after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Dubai in 2020.

The Breadwinner

Director: Nora Twomey

Starring: Saara Chaudry,  Soma Chhaya,  Laara Sadiq 

Three stars

MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score):

Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE

Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

