Bangladesh stun Australia by 23 runs in first T20 in Dhaka

Bangladesh's players celebrate after winning the first T20 against Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, August 3. (MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/REUTERS)

Spinner Nasum Ahmed snared four wickets as Bangladesh registered their first victory in T20 Internationals against Australia in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The result seemed unlikely when the Tigers were restricted to 131-7 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. But left-arm spinner Nasum produced career-best figures of 4-19 to help dismiss Australia for 108 and seal a 23-run victory which handed them a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

It was Bangladesh's first ever T20 win over Australia, with four defeats coming at T20 World Cups.

Chasing 132, Australia never recovered after losing three wickets in the first 13 balls.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh tried his best to rally his team with a run-a-ball 45 but was undone by Nasum.

"The bowlers did a terrific job. 130 was chaseable. You lose 3-10, you need to rebuild which Mitch Marsh and I tried to do, but it didn't work out. You need to find a way to score runs on these wickets," said stand-in skipper Matthew Wade.

On his part, Mahmudullah lauded the fighting spirit of his team

"It was outstanding, the hunger and energy was there," he said. "The bowlers executed their plans really well. You need to have an attacking mindset with the ball early on, that's what we did. Now it's time to focus on the next game and try and be on top from the first ball."

Earlier, Bangladesh never got going after being put into bat and struggled to 131-7, with Shakib Al Hasan top scoring with 36 off 33 balls and opener Mohammad Naim making 30 off 29.

Josh Hazlewood (3-24) and Mitchell Starc (2-33) were the standout performers for Australia, while Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye claimed a wicket apiece.

Australia travelled to Bangladesh minus a number of first-team regulars, including captain Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell.

The second game of the five-match T20 series will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

