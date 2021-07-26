Scotland spinner Abtaha Maqsood makes waves at the Hundred wearing hijab - in pictures

Birmingham Phoenix's Abtaha Maqsood picked up two wickets during The Hundred match against Manchester Originals at Old Trafford on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Nick Potts/PA)

The inaugural Hundred tournament in the UK has been heralded as a pioneering experiment and Abtaha Maqsood, among the many players participating in the women's section, is making a statement in her own way.

The Scotland leg-spinner is proving to be an inspiration for young Muslim women to take up the sport while conforming to their beliefs. Maqsood, whose parents are from Pakistan, is playing for Birmingham Phoenix while wearing a hijab, which she hopes will attract youngsters from her community to follow her example.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Maqsood said: "I really struggled to find hijab wearing women who played sports at high level. I never really had that kind of role model. Being a young Muslim women, wearing a hijab and playing the Hundred at such a high level will hopefully inspire quite a few other Muslim girls."

The 22-year-old was an inspiration on the field as well. In the Hundred match between Phoenix and Manchester Originals, Maqsood's side posted 113-9 off their 100 deliveries.

In reply, Manchester were restricted to 93-8, with Maqsood picking up two wickets for 14 runs off 20 balls.

There is more to Maqsood than just the Hundred. She was part of the Scotland side during the 2017 Women's World Cup qualifier. Apart from cricket, Maqsood is a black belt in taekwondo and was also her country's flag bearer at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

What is the Supreme Petroleum Council? The Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council was established in 1988 and is the highest governing body in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas industry. The council formulates, oversees and executes the emirate’s petroleum-related policies. It also approves the allocation of capital spending across state-owned Adnoc’s upstream, downstream and midstream operations and functions as the company’s board of directors. The SPC’s mandate is also required for auctioning oil and gas concessions in Abu Dhabi and for awarding blocks to international oil companies. The council is chaired by Sheikh Khalifa, the President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi while Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is the vice chairman.

INDIA SQUAD Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

