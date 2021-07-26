India forced to send replacements as injuries pile up ahead of England Test series

Shubman Gill, right, has been ruled out of the India-England Test series. Sportzpics for BCCI

The Indian team has suffered a series on injury setbacks ahead of the five-Test series in England, with the board forced to send in replacements.

Batsman Shubman Gill, all-rounder Washington Sundar, and fast bowler Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the Test series, reducing the options at the disposal of captain Virat Kohli.

The Indian board said Sundar had suffered a finger injury while Khan fractured his thumb while fielding in a warm-up match last week. Gill, meanwhile, had a stress reaction on his left leg during India's World Test Championship final defeat to New Zealand last month and had since returned home.

To make up for the loss of personnel, batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as injury replacements.

Both players are currently in Sri Lanka playing in the T20 leg of the limited-overs tour. It was not immediately clear whether they will take part in the final two Twenty20 matches in Colombo; Yadav had played a key role in India's win in the first T20 on Sunday.

Covid return back in the house. Brilliant. Noisier dressing room already @RishabhPant17 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/VQQCMiNKDq — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 22, 2021

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has recovered from Covid-19 with two negative tests and has started preparations for the series which starts on August 4 in Nottingham.

Bowling coach Bharat Arun, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran have completed self-isolation in London and joined the squad in Durham, the board added.

Kohli's Test side were given a break after the WTC final in Southampton and have remained in England. Pant did not stay in the team hotel during that period and tested positive on July 8. Net bowler Dayanand Garani also tested positive with Arun, Saha and Easwaran were identified as contacts and went into 10 days of isolation.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

The biog Age: 19 Profession: medical student at UAE university Favourite book: The Ocean at The End of The Lane by Neil Gaiman Role model: Parents, followed by Fazza (Shiekh Hamdan bin Mohammed) Favourite poet: Edger Allen Poe

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

The specs: 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Price, base: Dh198,300

Engine: 2.0L in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 280hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque: 400Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 7L / 100km

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

