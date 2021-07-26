India forced to send replacements as injuries pile up ahead of England Test series

The Indian team has suffered a series on injury setbacks ahead of the five-Test series in England, with the board forced to send in replacements.
Batsman Shubman Gill, all-rounder Washington Sundar, and fast bowler Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the Test series, reducing the options at the disposal of captain Virat Kohli.
The Indian board said Sundar had suffered a finger injury while Khan fractured his thumb while fielding in a warm-up match last week. Gill, meanwhile, had a stress reaction on his left leg during India's World Test Championship final defeat to New Zealand last month and had since returned home.
To make up for the loss of personnel, batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as injury replacements.
Both players are currently in Sri Lanka playing in the T20 leg of the limited-overs tour. It was not immediately clear whether they will take part in the final two Twenty20 matches in Colombo; Yadav had played a key role in India's win in the first T20 on Sunday.
Covid return back in the house. Brilliant. Noisier dressing room already @RishabhPant17 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/VQQCMiNKDq— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 22, 2021
Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has recovered from Covid-19 with two negative tests and has started preparations for the series which starts on August 4 in Nottingham.
Bowling coach Bharat Arun, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran have completed self-isolation in London and joined the squad in Durham, the board added.
Kohli's Test side were given a break after the WTC final in Southampton and have remained in England. Pant did not stay in the team hotel during that period and tested positive on July 8. Net bowler Dayanand Garani also tested positive with Arun, Saha and Easwaran were identified as contacts and went into 10 days of isolation.
Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages.
Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include:
- Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)
- Biogenix Labs in Masdar City
- Al Towayya in Al Ain
- NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City
- Bareen International Hospital
- NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain
- NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi
- NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.
Name: Tabby
Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020
Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov
Based: Dubai, UAE
Sector: Payments
Size: 40-50 employees
Stage: Series A
Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.
National Editorial: Donald Trump has left his mark on the Middle East
Con Coughlin: The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team
James Reinl: Biden’s Yemen U-turn gets thumbs-up overseas
Raghida Dergham: Will Biden's 'maximum diplomacy' with Iran work?
Age: 19
Profession: medical student at UAE university
Favourite book: The Ocean at The End of The Lane by Neil Gaiman
Role model: Parents, followed by Fazza (Shiekh Hamdan bin Mohammed)
Favourite poet: Edger Allen Poe
Michael Young: Israel's 'iron wall' is sealing the country off from peace
Saeb Erekat: Palestine is capable of overcoming the coronavirus spread
Alexandra Chaves: Gazan artists paint to bring attention to the coronavirus
Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting...
Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)
Emirates Animal Welfare Society
Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates
Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends
PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association
Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre
The Written World: How Literature Shaped History
Martin Puchner
Granta
Director: Abhishek Chaubey
Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment
Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey
Rating: 3/5
Name: Carzaty
Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar
Launched: 2017
Employees: 22
Based: Dubai and Muscat
Sector: Automobile retail
Funding to date: $5.5 million
Price, base: Dh198,300
Engine: 2.0L in-line four-cylinder
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic
Power: 280hp @ 5,250rpm
Torque: 400Nm @ 2,250rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 7L / 100km
Engine: 3.5-litre V6
Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm
Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km
On sale: now
Price: Dh149,000
