Eoin Morgan returns to lead England in Pakistan T20s

Eoin Morgan has been cleared to lead England in the upcoming Twenty20 series against Pakistan. The white-ball captain had missed their ODI series clean sweep following a Covid-19 outbreak within the hosts' camp.

England had to select an entirely new squad for the ODIs against Pakistan after several players and support staff tested positive for the coronavirus, with the rest of those originally selected all forced to self-isolate.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes was rushed back from a finger injury to captain the new-look side.

The 50-over world champions responded with an impressive 3-0 series whitewash of Pakistan, culminating with a dramatic three-wicket win at Edgbaston on Tuesday that featured James Vince's maiden England century.

Only four of the England players involved in that success have been retained for the three T20s against Pakistan, with Vince omitted.

Saqib Mahmood, Lewis Gregory and Matt Parkinson have all been included in a 16-man squad after coming to the fore in the ODIs, with T20 regular Dawid Malan keeping his place.

Jos Buttler has also been included after recovering from a calf injury.

Stokes, however, has been rested ahead of a five-match Test series at home to India starting in August, with bowlers Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran absent as well.

Lancashire quick Mahmood made the most of his unexpected opportunity against Pakistan, with nine wickets at an average of just 13.66 seeing him named player of the ODI series.

Now he is looking forward to maintaining that momentum in a T20 campaign that starts at Trent Bridge on Friday.

"It's been a bit of a special time for me," Mahmood said on Wednesday.

"A week ago, no one was talking about me and I wasn't part of the squad, but obviously everything has happened very quickly," he added.

"I'm trying to take it in my stride, not focus too much on what people are saying and concentrate on what I'm doing.

"But Spoons [England head coach Chris Silverwood] pulled me to the side on Tuesday and said, 'You've been bowling really well, this call-up is justification for how well you've been doing'. It was nice to hear that."

The 24-year-old Mahmood twice dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam cheaply, although the world's top-ranked ODI batsman struck a career-best 158 at Edgbaston.

Mahmood, however, enjoyed bowling to a packed slip cordon with the new ball.

"I guess being fearless as a side is always taking the positive option," he said.

"At times in this series we had three, four slips consistently and that comes from not worrying about runs and always trying to take wickets."

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Ashes 2019 schedule August 1-5: First Test, Edgbaston August 14-18: Second Test, Lord's August 22-26: Third Test, Headingley September 4-8: Fourth Test, Old Trafford September 12-16: Fifth Test, Oval

