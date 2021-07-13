Babar Azam becomes fastest to 14 ODI tons against England in Birmingham

Pakistan captain Babar Azam celebrates after reaching his century in the third ODI against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 13, 2021. (Nathan Stirk/Getty)

After failing with the bat in the first two matches of the series, Pakistan captain Babar Azam roared back into form by hitting a majestic 158 in the third and final ODI against England on Tuesday.

Pakistan had already lost the series coming into the the final game of the 50-over leg of their England tour, with the hosts' second-choice squad proving to be more than capable of tackling the visitors.

Following defeats by nine wickets and 52 runs in the first two ODIs, the onus was on Babar to lead the way with the bat. He was given the perfect opportunity by batting first.

The right-handed batsman hit 158 from just 139 balls, with the help of 14 fours and four sixes, as Pakistan posted 331-9. Mohammad Rizwan, the other star batsman of the team, also joined the party as he made 74 from only 58 deliveries.

Fastest to 14 ODI centuries, by number of innings:



81 - Babar Azam

82 - Meg Lanning

84 - Hashim Amla

98 - David Warner

103 - Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/4cRlzbOoxZ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 13, 2021

The two added 179 runs for the third wicket, and will be disappointed they did not push the total to 350. The visitors lost seven wickets in the last five overs to give England bowlers some respite.

It was Babar's 14th ODI century. He became the quickest to the mark, reaching the milestone in 81 innings. He broke the record held by South Arica's Hashim Amla, who did so in 84 outings.

Earlier in the year, Azam broke India star Virat Kohli's record by becoming the fastest to 2,000 T20 runs.

For England, fast bowler Brydon Carse was the star of the show as he picked up 5-61 to put a lid on the scoring

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

