Zayed Al Katheeri flies flag for UAE at Abu Dhabi World Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Zayed Al Katheeri stood tall for the UAE on the final night of the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship at the Mubadala Arena on Saturday.

Al Katheeri became the first Emirati to win a black belt gold back in 2022 at the event popularly known as the World Pro - and there was more success for him as he claimed another title, in the 62-kilogram division, against the Brazilian Anderson Duarte.

The win also saw Al Katheeri return to the top of the podium after narrowly missing out on gold in each of the last two years when he was forced to settle for silver.

Al Katheeri was the only Emirati competing in the black belt category, and he made his presence felt on the big stage by getting the better of Duarte by securing the win with a take-down attempt and an advantage point in the golden score phase after a deadlock in the regular five-minute contest.

“I feel on top of the world after this win, particularly as the expectations were higher as I was the only local competitor in the black belt division,” Al Katheeri told The National.

“This time, winning the world title sank in immediately than after I did for the first time in 2022 (in the 56kg). To win again and raise the country’s flag was amazing, and this indeed was the objective and I’m so glad I could do it.”

Al Katheeri, 25, dedicated his victory to the nation’s leadership, his family, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and all those who had supported him throughout his journey.

“The final against Anderson was really tough as you would expect in a world event,” he added. “I’m very thankful for the support of our fans in the stands and the continuous work with the coaching staff that gave me the confidence in the key moments.

Zayed Al Katheeri reacts after the win over Anderson Duarte in the black belt 62kg final in the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship at the Mubadala Arena on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Photo: UAEJJF Zayed Al Katheeri against Anderson Duarte. Photo: UAEJJF Zayed Al Katheeri's hand is raised as winner. Photo: UAEJJF Alexander Sak (right) against Dennis Souza. Photo: UAEJJF Lillian Marchand celebrates her win over Tamara Toros. Photo: UAEJJF

“This gold medal is a responsibility before it is a celebration, and I will return to training tomorrow to keep improving and make more achievements in future.”

The final night saw 12 black belt finals for both men and women on the card, featuring 24 athletes from leading clubs and academies from the UAE, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and the USA.

The Brazilians once again dominated the final night with eight golds, with the UAE, Canada, Germany and the USA sharing four titles.

Alexander Sak became the first athlete to win a black belt world title for Germany when he edged out Brazilian Dennis Souza in the 120kg final via the referee's decision after the golden score period ended in a deadlock.

“This is my biggest win in jiu-jitsu and my previous biggest wins were also in Abu Dhabi in the blue and purple belts. I’m absolutely delighted for this result tonight,” the Russian-born German, who has his own jiu-jitsu academy in Cologne, said.

Lillian Marchand, 19, completed back-to-back victories in the World Pro and is already aiming to return next year to complete the hat-trick. The Canadian overcame Tamara Toros of Hungary by points (7-0) in the women’s 62kg final after her success in the 70kg final last year.

“I’m super happy to win two titles in two different weights in the World Pro, and it’s super cool to compete with the best fighters gathered from around the world,” she said.

“Obviously the plan is to return next year as this place already holds some good memories for me. Abu Dhabi is a super cool city and the competition and atmosphere is super cool for the best to come and compete here.”

World Pro, results:

Men's black belt 62kg: Zayed Al Katheeri (UAE) def Anderson Duarte (BRA) by golden score 2-0

Women's brown/black belt 55kg: Gabriela Pereira (BRA) defeated Laurie de Oliveira Rocha (SUI) by points 4-3

Men's black belt 60kg: Sebastian Serpa (USA) def Nurzhan Batyrbekov (KAZ) by points 4-3

Women's brown/black belt 49kg: Grasielle Brandao (BRA) def Naiomi Mathews (ESP) by points 4-0

Men's black belt 56kg: Thalison Soares (BRA) def Hiryu Niwa (JPN) by points 3-1

Women's brown/black 62kg: Lillian Marchand (CAN) def Tamara Toros (HUN) by points 7-0

Men's black belt 94kg: Fellipe Andrew Silva (BRA) def Vladimir Blium (RUS) submission foot-lock 1 min 48 sec

Women's brown/black 70kg: Sabatha Santos (BRA) def Denise Krahn (GER) by points 14-0

Men's black belt 120kg: Alexander Sak (GER) def Dennis Souza (BRA) by referee's decision after golden score failed to break the deadlock

Women's brown/black 95kg: Yara Nascimento (BRA) def Luane Carvalho (BRA) by points 4-0

Men's black belt 85kg: Uanderson Ferreira (BRA) def Pedro Cadete (POR) by points 5-3

Men's black belt 77kg: Lucas Protasio (BRA) def Francis Quinn (Can) by points 4-2

AWARDS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBest%20Male%20black%20belt%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELucas%20Protasio%20(BRA)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBest%20female%20black%20belt%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJulia%20Alves%20(BRA)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBest%20Masters%20black%20belt%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Igor%20Silva%20(BRA)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBest%20Asian%20Jiu-Jitsu%20Federation%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Kazakhstan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBest%20Academy%20in%20UAE%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECommando%20Group%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBest%20International%20Academy%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Commando%20Group%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAfrican%20Player%20of%20the%20Year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKatiuscia%20Yasmira%20Dias%20(GNB)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOceanian%20Player%20of%20the%20Year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAnton%20Minenko%20(AUS)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEuropean%20Player%20of%20the%20Year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rose%20El%20Sharouni%20(NED)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENorth%20and%20Central%20American%20Player%20of%20the%20Year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlexa%20Yanes%20(USA)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAsian%20Player%20of%20the%20Year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EZayed%20Al%20Katheeri%20(UAE)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERookie%20of%20the%20Year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rui%20Neto%20(BRA)Rui%20Neto%20(BRA)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

