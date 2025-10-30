Kell Brook says Ricky Hatton's death inspired his comeback against Eisa Al Dah in Dubai

Former world champion Kell Brook has revealed the offer to make a comeback against Eisa Al Dah in Dubai was a “godly moment” for him in the wake of his friend Ricky Hatton's death.

Al Dah was originally set to face British boxing legend Hatton on December 2, but the Manchester fighter died last month with an inquest later revealing he had taken his own life.

Instead, it will be Brook who faces the Emirati boxer in an eight-round middleweight contest rearranged for Friday, February 13, 2026, at The Agenda in Dubai.

A portion of the revenue will go to the newly created Ricky Hatton Foundation and the undercard will feature UAE-based fighters taking on boxers from Hatton's hometown.

Like many in British boxing, Brook was close to Hatton, and he said his death motivated him to accept Al Dah's challenge.

Brook, 39, has not fought since beating Amir Khan in six rounds in February 2022. He refused to rule out a full comeback and said a training camp and an eight-rounder would help gauge how much he has left in the tank.

“I want to thank Eisa and his team for picking me,” said Brook. “He could have picked an easier fight but I respect that he has picked me and wants to build boxing in Dubai and make a name for himself. It is going to be a real hard night's work for Eisa but I am sure that he will know this.

“It's such a shame what happened to Ricky Hatton, such a shame. Mental health and addiction … I want to make sure that if you are suffering out there then you can ask for help.

Kell Brook, centre, attends Ricky Hatton's funeral service on October 10. EPA

“Eisa reached out to me about a week after Ricky's passing and asked me if I would take this fight. It was a godly moment for me. I thought of Ricky Hatton and what he's done in this game, such a hero, done unbelievable things in this sport.

“I thought it's time to get out of my silk pyjamas and get back in the gym and start training for this magnificent fight in Dubai.”

He might be facing a former world champion on Friday the 13th, but the 46-year-old Al Dah insists this fight will be a “Rocky” story and not a horror movie.

Brook (40-3, 28ko) is a former IBF welterweight belt holder who has shared the ring with some of the greats of this generation, including Terence Crawford, Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr.

At a press conference to launch the bout on Wednesday night, Al Dah went to great lengths to stress that this will be a real fight and not an exhibition.

Al Dah was the first ever Emirati professional boxer and was active between 2007 and 2012 as a highly-regarded prospect. By the time he hung up his gloves, he was a respectable 8-2 (4ko) and had boxed on the undercard of a major US show featuring the former WBC heavyweight champion Oliver McCall.

There was a brief return to the paid ranks for a four-round defeat to Pedro Alejandro Delgado in Mexico City in 2021, and since then Al Dah has focused on building the sport in the UAE and developing young fighters.

However, he says this is the big night under the lights he has always craved, and there was no way he would settle for anything less than a legitimate contest.

A press conference for 'Destiny in the Desert', a boxing match between Kell Brook, right, and Eisa Al Dah. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National Kell Brook, right, and Eisa Al Dah face off at The Agenda, Media City, Dubai. Eisa Al Dah speaks at the press conference. Kell Brook takes the mic at The Agenda. The top table at the press conference for 'Destiny in the Desert'. The top table at the press conference for 'Destiny in the Desert'. A video showing highlightds of Ricky Hatton's career is shown at the press conference.

“This is a real fight,” Al Dah told The National. “Many people advised me to go for an exhibition. I don't want an exhibition.

“I don't want to choose [just] anybody [as an opponent]. Imagine, for 20 years, 2007 until today, all what I am suffering, all what I'm doing in my life about the boxing in the UAE, you think I will go for the easy one? No, I will not. Let me do something that is big.

“I said to Kell, 'I know your record. I know you are a great fighter. I know you beat a lot of big names, but please don't think it will be an easy fight for you'.

“I know I don't have a big name. I didn't fight a big name. I come from Dubai, this is my country. But trust me, on this day, I will not make it easy. For me, it's not a matter of who wins, who loses, but I want to put on a good show.”

Brook's trainer, Dominic Ingle, added: “Eisa is a brave man taking on this challenge. If you are going to do something then do it the hard way. Make a name for yourself.

“He's going to put UAE boxing on the map with this show. It will inspire and motivate young kids coming through, and that's what we need. We need role models like him to show the way.”

Tickets for Al Dah versus Brook, billed as “Destiny in the Desert” are available from www.theagenda.com.

