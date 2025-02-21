Former UFC star Alex da Silva expects 'fireworks' in clash with UAE Warriors champion Amru Magomedov

Former <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ufc/" target="_blank">UFC</a> lightweight Alex da Silva has promised “fireworks” when he meets the undefeated <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2025/01/18/ali-al-qaisi-remains-on-course-to-regain-uae-warriors-featherweight-title/" target="_blank">UAE Warriors</a> champion Amru Magomedov at the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain on Saturday. The Brazilian enters the cage as the more experienced fighter with a 24-5 (win/loss) record against Magomedov who is undefeated in eight fights, in the headline contest of the 14-fight card staged for the first time in the Oasis city. “Technically, my opponent and I are big martial arts lovers. So, I'm sure we're going to put some fireworks on the night,” Da Silva said of his meeting with Magomedov at UAE Warriors 58. “He has never been tested as hard as I'm going to do with him, so for sure, I'll bring some hard time to him and let's see what happens.” Da Silva’s debut in the promotion ended in defeat to Russia's Makkasharip Zaynukov in a split decision in March 2023. The Brazilian has won twice since then to earn a title contest against Magomedov. Magomedov, 25, has had only eight career fights but has gone undefeated and is also on the back of three successive victories including two defences of the UAE Warriors belt. Many think an experienced fighter like Da Silva, who has 29 fights including four appearances in the UFC, would be the ultimate test. “He is a strong and experienced opponent. I never underestimate him. I trained hard all month. I will show him on Saturday evening,” said Magomedov. The Dagestani is widely regarded as a fighter following in the pathway of the UFC Hall of Famer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2025/01/20/has-islam-makhachev-surpassed-khabib-nurmagomedov-as-the-greatest-ufc-lightweight-of-all-time/" target="_blank">Khabib Nurmagomedov</a>. Magomedov is another Dagestani fighter to emerge from the Khabib school. He is a teammate and training partner of the former undefeated UFC lightweight champion’s cousin <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2025/01/26/usman-nurmagomedov-has-full-respect-for-paul-hughes-after-pfl-road-to-dubai-thriller/" target="_blank">Usman Nurmagomedov</a> and trains under the same coach Javier Mendes. When asked if he spars with Khabib back home in Dagestan, Magomedov said: “I wrestle with him at times, not spar. Many of us look at Khabib as our role model and his presence alongside is enough to motivate us. “Also, we have some of the best wrestling schools in the world back home in Dagestan. This is why the Dagestani fighters are some of the best MMA fighters in the world circuit.” However, Da Silva countered Magomedov’s claim by saying the rivalry between the Russian and Brazilian fighters was increasing in momentum, but insisted the South American nation has been dominating the MMA world for long time. “We are the country with more belts, more champions, so I'm going to take the belt on Saturday and prove that Brazil is better in MMA,” he added. Rany Sadeh (14-4) takes on the UAE Warriors debutant Hikaru Yoshino (13-5) in the co-main at bantamweight, while Brazilian Victor Nunes (10-5) faces Filipino Genil Francisco (14-10) in the flyweight division on the main card. Also on the main card are some close battles, including between Uzbek Akbarjon Islomboev (9-1) and Daan Duijs (10-2) of the Netherlands, Russian Gadzhi Abdulkadirov (5-1) and Brazilian Michel Goes (4-0) at heavyweight and Annie Thatcher (3-1) of Australia against Brazilian Claudia Leite (8-3).