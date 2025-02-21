Alex da Silva celebrates his win in the UAE Warriors 44 at the Etihad Arena. Photo: UAE Warriors
Alex da Silva celebrates his win in the UAE Warriors 44 at the Etihad Arena. Photo: UAE Warriors

Sport

Combat Sports

Former UFC star Alex da Silva expects 'fireworks' in clash with UAE Warriors champion Amru Magomedov

Abu Dhabi promotion returns with 14-fight card on Saturday night

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

February 21, 2025