Emirati Muaythai champion Mohammed Mardi excited to showcase talent at Arab Fight Night

UAE champion Mohammed Mardi says the Arab Muaythai Fight Night provides him and other Arab fighters the perfect platform to showcase their talents. A host of titles are on the line at the inaugural tournament taking place at Space 42, Al Raha Beach in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday. Twenty-eight fighters from 14 Arab nations will take part, with Mardi entered into the welterweight division. Mardi, 22, will learn of his opponent during Friday's draw. He will be a heavy favourite no matter who he faces. Mardi has four Muaythai world championship titles, including a gold medal at the World Youths and three in the senior divisions. Mardi's record of 28 wins from 32 fights mark him down as one of the most exciting young talents to emerge from the Arab world. He’s joined by teammates Ibrahim Bilal, Rafi Ramzi, and Ahmed Shammar at Saturday's tournament. “Me and my teammates are very excited for this new adventure that provides Arab Muaythai fighters another wonderful opportunity to exhibit their talents and skills,” Mardi told <i>The National </i>during a break in training. “We have been preparing for this competition no sooner after we were informed two months ago. It’s a contest that brings together the best skills and talents from the Arab world. “It’s a milestone event from the Arab Muaythai Federation, and like us, I believe every Arab contestant is really looking forward to this.” Mardi has been practicing the combat sport since he was seven and was drafted into the UAE national team at 17. Soon after, the UAE Muaythai Federation was founded in 2018. He described Muaythai as his "first love" and a dedicated training regime and said he was grateful for the support of the federation. “There are many combat sports that are spreading fast in the region and for me, Muaythai is my first love and I am very fortunate to get the opportunity to pursue full time in the sport,” he said. “It’s my full-time job. I train three hours in the morning and four hours in the evening. Our federation hold camps before every competition and I feel me and my team are going into this with a lot of confidence. “In combat sport, a win is never guaranteed,” he added. “Whether it be a world, continental or regional championship, the intensity is the same. One mistake can cost you the fight. That’s why combat sport is so exciting for the fans. “The Arab Fight Night is a one-off contest to decide the regional champion. So, it’s about who is the best on the night.” Mardi is returning to action after achieving a fourth-place finish in the World Championship in Greece earlier this year. With Jordan and Tunisia winning medals in the recently concluded Paris Olympics, in taekwondo, Mardi says he hopes to one day see Muaythai included on the roster, potentially at the LA 2028 Games. “Muaythai was included as a demonstrate event in Paris and I wish it will be included in LA 2028,"he said. "If that happens that will mean the world for me. And obviously my goal would be to qualify for it. If not 2028 perhaps 2032, and I wish I’ll still be around. Insha Allah.”