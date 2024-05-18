Oleksandr Usyk's promoter says incorrect weight was announced ahead of Tyson Fury clash

Oleksandr Usyk's weight was announced incorrectly and the Ukrainian is 10 pounds lighter than stated for Saturday's heavyweight unification fight with Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia, his promoter said.

Alex Krassyuk told Sky Sports television that the WBA, IBF and WBO champion actually weighed in at 223 pounds but was announced as 233 and a half pounds (105.9kg), the heaviest he has been in his career.

Fury, the WBC champion, tipped the scales at 262 pounds (118.8kg).

That was lighter than the 277.7 pounds the Briton was at for his non-title fight against former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in October, in which Fury was knocked down but won on a split decision.

Both Fury and Usyk are unbeaten professionally and the fight in Riyadh will crown the first unified heavyweight boxing champion since 1999.

Fury unleashed an expletive-filled rant at Usyk during a fiery Friday's weigh-in.

Fury touched heads with Usyk and then shoved his Ukrainian opponent when the rivals came together for the final face-off before they clash to decide the division’s greatest fighter of their generation.

They had to be separated by security but Fury continued to point and shout at Usyk in stark contrast to Thursday night’s muted press conference.

“We’re ready to rock and roll. Fireworks tomorrow night,” Fury said on the stage.

“I’m going to knock him spark out. I’m coming for his heart, that’s what I’m coming for. He’s getting it tomorrow, spark out."

Oleksandr Usyk open workout in Riyadh

Oleksandr Usyk trains during the Ring Of Fire - Open Workouts session at BLVD City - Music World, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 15, 2024. Getty

Usyk was unmoved by Fury’s provocation and delivered a calmer interview once Fury had left the stage, declaring that he is not feeling any nerves despite the size of the occasion.

“Don’t be afraid, I will not leave you alone tomorrow. If I will be nervous, I won’t win. My fans – I love you, see you tomorrow,” he said.

Fury weighed in at his lowest since 2018 when he fought Deontay Wilder for the first time.

Some of the biggest names in heavyweight history were present to watch the weigh-in, including Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, Larry Holmes and Wladimir Klitschko.