EuroLeague SuperCup: Teams, schedule and ticket prices for Abu Dhabi basketball tournament

The inaugural EuroLeague SuperCup takes place in Abu Dhabi this week, pitting four of the competition's best teams against each other before the league season begins the following week.

EuroLeague champions Olympiacos Piraeus are in town along with 2025 winners Fenerbahce. The two teams will face off in Friday's opening match.

There is home representation as Dubai Basketball take on 11-time EuroLeague champions Real Madrid in their semi-final. Here is all you need to know.

What is it?

The EuroLeague SuperCup is a new annual preseason men's professional basketball tournament that serves as the official curtain-raiser for the EuroLeague season.

When is it?

The first edition of the EuroLeague SuperCup takes place September 18-19, 2026.

Where will the games be played?

Both Friday's semi-finals and Saturday's third-place play-off and title match will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Format

It consists of a Final Four knockout format featuring two single-elimination semi-finals, a third-place play-off, and the championship final.

Teams

Olympiacos Piraeus, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, and Dubai Basketball.

Schedule

Friday

Olympiacos Piraeus v Fenerbahce, 6pm

Dubai Basketball v Real Madrid, 9pm

Saturday

Third-place play-off, 6pm

Final, 9pm

Tickets

Friday single-day tickets range from Dh66 to Dh1,326 courtside; Saturday single-day tickets from Dh246 to Dh2,463 courtside.

Two-day packages range from Dh172 to Dh3,445 for courtside seats.

Doors open 4pm each day. Tickets can be purchased at the Etihad Arena website.