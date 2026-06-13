Dubai Basketball clinch ABA League title after thrilling win at Partizan

Dubai Basketball secured the ABA League title after beating Partizan in Belgrade 83-81 in what is only the UAE side's second season in the championship.

A thrilling victory in Game 4 of the ABA League Finals meant Dubai had clinched the series 3-1 against the defending champions who have won the title a record eight times.

Aleksa Avramovic hit two clutch free throws under intense pressure with 15 seconds and secure the win, Carlik Jones then missed a difficult potential game-winning shot in the closing moments, while Justin Anderson grabbed the crucial defensive rebound to seal the championship.

Victory caps a remarkable journey from league newcomers to champions having gone toe-to-toe with some of Europe's most established and respected clubs.

Dubai Basketball Head Coach Aleksander Sekulic expressed his pride at his team's achievements.

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“This title means a lot for a club that is only in its second year of existence. We had a great season and this trophy belongs to everyone who was part of this journey: the players, the coaches and all the staff who contributed along the way. They all played an important role in what we achieved together.”

“It has been a special season because we spent a long period playing away from Dubai [due to the Iran war, but the team stayed united and kept fighting until the end. We are proud to bring this title to Dubai and the UAE. This is for our fans and for everyone who supported us throughout the season.”

Dubai had won the first two games of the Finals series at their Coca-Cola Arena (99-93 and 86-61) home earlier this month before Partizan pulled one back (84-70) to keep their hopes of a ninth title alive.

But Sekulic's men held their nerve in Belgrade becoming the first team from Asia to win one of the biggest basketball leagues in Europe.

The Dubai side finished the regular season at the top of the ABA League standings and dominated in the playoffs with an overall record of 29 wins from 33 games, while also remaining unbeaten at home throughout the entire campaign.

Dubai's Mfiondu Kabengele earned the MVP award contributing an average of 15.75 points across four games in the Finals, while Avramovic top-scored on Friday with 15 points. In a game decided by the finest margins, Avramovic delivered under maximum pressure.