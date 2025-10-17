Dubai Basketball coach praises team's 'character' after beating FC Barcelona

Dubai Basketball delivered one of their most complete performances of the EuroLeague season on Thursday night, defeating FC Barcelona 83–78 at Coca-Cola Arena.

From the opening tip, Jurica Golemac’s side imposed their will on one of Europe’s most storied clubs. The hosts focused on dominating the interior and setting the tempo, with their frontcourt pairing of Filip Petrusev and Mfiondu Kabengele combining for 13 of Dubai’s first 18 points.

Dubai’s first-half strategy was one of patience and precision. The team did not attempt a three-pointer until the final minute before the break, when McKinley Wright IV coolly drained one to extend the advantage. By that point, Dubai had already established control with 12 made shots inside the arc.

The third quarter saw the hosts continue to attack relentlessly at the rim. Petrusev was unstoppable during the period, scoring 12 points, while Dwayne Bacon repeatedly broke down defenders off the dribble to generate high-percentage opportunities. Even as Barcelona threatened to narrow the deficit, Dubai’s composure never wavered.

“On days like this, you need to show character and mental strength,” said Dubai head coach Jurica Golemac.

“We showed the IQ to make the right decisions and managed to win the game. Congratulations to the players and big thanks to the fans. They were here for us when we felt exhausted – they lifted us up.”

When the moment came to strike from deep, Davis Bertans and Klemen Prepelic provided the finishing touch. Bertans, who had struggled earlier, hit back-to-back three-pointers to ignite the crowd, while Prepelic followed with a crucial long-range effort to secure the lead.

Petrusev led all scorers with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Bacon added 20 on 8-of-10 shooting. Kabengele contributed a commanding 10-point, 13-rebound double-double as Dubai celebrated a statement victory against elite opposition.

Dubai return to action on Sunday when they host U-BT Cluj at Coca-Cola Arena.

