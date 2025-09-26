Mfiondu Kabengele excited by Dubai Basketball project and opportunity to 'be a better Muslim' in UAE

Dubai Basketball's new Canadian big man Mfiondu Kabengele says he joined the emirate’s newest elite sports team to become a better player – and a better Muslim.

The 2.08m former NBA centre, who played 55 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics from 2019 to 2022, signed on a two-year deal from Reyer Venezia in Italy after impressing in last season’s EuroCup, the second tier of EuroLeague.

Kabengele was the EuroCup’s top rebounder, averaging 9.7 per game to go along with 15.4 points, earning him a spot on the All-EuroCup First Team. In the Italian League, he averaged 15.2 points and 9.8 rebounds.

He said after talking to Dubai’s coaching staff, he believes playing for the UAE club will give him the chance to show off his other talents.

“Rebounding, rebounding and setting good screens and being a defensive anchor is the cake of my game,” he said. “But the icing, the decoration – that's what kind of makes the cake pretty – was the shooting, attacking mismatches, pushing the break, potentially shooting outside the paint, shooting the three-pointer, that kind of stuff.

“One of the things that drew me [to Dubai] was because they recognised and watched my game and what it could be.

“A lot of people see me how I am and want me for how I am and not for what I could be. And that enticed me to come here because I know there's room for me to grow.

“I know it takes work. They told me you have to work for it. And then once I prove that I put the work in and show it in practice, I can grow my role steadily and surely, which is why I agreed to be here for a long period of time.

“I come from the NBA. EuroLeague is the second-best league in the world in my opinion, and the best league in Europe. So coming here, seeing the potential competition, a lot of guys who are veterans, pros, super skilled, because it is a little bit of a different game compared to the American style, but even though it is different aesthetically, the ability, the strategy is top-notch.”

Dubai play their first EuroLeague game against Partizan Belgrade on Tuesday, following an impressive first season in professional basketball, finishing third in the Adriatic region’s ABA League and earning an invitation to join Europe’s elite teams.

They brought in several experienced EuroLeague stars alongside a handful of former NBA players to ensure the best chance of competing against some of world basketball’s top teams.

But Kabengele, who helped the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to the 2022 championship in the NBA G League, its minor league, says his move to Dubai was about more than basketball.

“I became Muslim on February 11, 2023, and just the opportunity to be around other people [who share my faith], I feel like I'd be a better Muslim,” he said.

“I feel like I'd be a higher character, because you are who you surround yourself with. I feel being over here, being challenged, the way Dubai is set up, especially aesthetically and the culture here.

“I want to be the gentleman I was taught to be growing up. And I feel like Dubai will do that for me because of the people here, the mosques, the culture.

“It's exciting for me, especially because I know there's room for me to grow as a person, especially as a basketball player, so to be here and to be fully engulfed in it, there’s no turning back. My passport is stamped.”

Serbian point guard Aleksa Avramovic is another who arrived in Dubai with high expectations because of his experience, energy and scoring ability.

The Olympic bronze medallist signed on a three-year deal from CSKA Moscow, where he averaged 12.2 points and 3.4 assists.

He said joining so many former teammates for club and country means building team chemistry will be no problem for Dubai.

“This is the third team I have played together with [Nemanja] Dangubic. I played with [Danilo] Andusic in Partizan and now in the national team, and I know Filip Petrusev from the national team,” said the 30-year-old.

“A lot of people on the team are from the ex-Yugoslavia. We talk Serbian. About nine of our players speak Serbian, including [former NBA three-point shooter] Davis Bertans and [Dzanan] Musa too, so it's easier to make an impact on the court.

“We like each other, but we need to work. We need to grow up together and build team chemistry, to build momentum.”

Avramovic, who counts Dubai’s first opponents Partizan among his former teams, said a good start in EuroLeague is vital if they are going to compete with the best teams in the competition.

While the opening game may come too early for him because of a minor injury, he said he would love to make his Dubai debut against his former employer.

“Making a good start in the EuroLeague means a lot. It can define your season. It can guide you to the next level,” he said.

“If you have a good start, you just need to continue on that path, but if you start the wrong way, you will need to constantly find your rhythm, to find your form and to start to build your team's momentum. Then you will start to win.

“It would be very emotional playing against Partizan. It will be emotional, but I'm going to give 100 per cent, even more for Dubai.”

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

SCHEDULE Thursday, December 6

08.00-15.00 Technical scrutineering

15.00-17.00 Extra free practice Friday, December 7

09.10-09.30 F4 free practice

09.40-10.00 F4 time trials

10.15-11.15 F1 free practice

14.00 F4 race 1

15.30 BRM F1 qualifying Saturday, December 8

09.10-09.30 F4 free practice

09.40-10.00 F4 time trials

10.15-11.15 F1 free practice

14.00 F4 race 2

15.30 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final, first leg: Liverpool 5

Salah (35', 45 1'), Mane (56'), Firmino (61', 68') Roma 2

Dzeko (81'), Perotti (85' pen) Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Ajax v Juventus, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE) Match on BeIN Sports

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Kandahar%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ric%20Roman%20Waugh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EGerard%20Butler%2C%20Navid%20Negahban%2C%20Ali%20Fazal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Brief scores: Day 1 Toss: India, chose to bat India (1st innings): 215-2 (89 ov) Agarwal 76, Pujara 68 not out; Cummins 2-40

How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

The Brutalist Director: Brady Corbet Stars: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn Rating: 3.5/5

MATCH INFO What: 2006 World Cup quarter-final

When: July 1

Where: Gelsenkirchen Stadium, Gelsenkirchen, Germany Result:

England 0 Portugal 0

(Portugal win 3-1 on penalties)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

THE DETAILS Solo: A Star Wars Story Dir: Ron Howard Starring: Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson 3/5

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

'The Lost Daughter' Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal Starring: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson Rating: 4/5

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 268hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 380Nm at 4,800rpm Transmission: CVT auto Fuel consumption: 9.5L/100km On sale: now Price: from Dh195,000

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

Series information Pakistan v Dubai First Test, Dubai International Stadium Sun Oct 6 to Thu Oct 11 Second Test, Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Tue Oct 16 to Sat Oct 20 Play starts at 10am each day Teams Pakistan 1 Mohammed Hafeez, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Azhar Ali, 4 Asad Shafiq, 5 Haris Sohail, 6 Babar Azam, 7 Sarfraz Ahmed, 8 Bilal Asif, 9 Yasir Shah, 10, Mohammed Abbas, 11 Wahab Riaz or Mir Hamza Australia 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Aaron Finch, 3 Shaun Marsh, 4 Mitchell Marsh, 5 Travis Head, 6 Marnus Labuschagne, 7 Tim Paine, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Peter Siddle, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Jon Holland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Results 2pm: Al Sahel Contracting Company – Maiden (PA) Dh50,000 (Dirt) 1,200m; Winner: AF Mutakafel, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Dubai Real Estate Centre – Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: El Baareq, Antonio Fresu, Rashed Bouresly 3pm: Shadwell – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,950m; Winner: Lost Eden, Andrea Atzeni, Doug Watson 3.30pm: Keeneland – Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,000m; Winner: Alkaraama, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi 4pm: Keeneland – Handicap (TB) Dh76,000 (D) 1,800m; Winner: Lady Snazz, Saif Al Balushi, Bhupat Seemar 4.30pm: Hive – Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 5pm: Dubai Real Estate Centre – (TB) Handicap Dh64,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Lahmoom, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer

Yahya Al Ghassani's bio Date of birth: April 18, 1998 Playing position: Winger Clubs: 2015-2017 – Al Ahli Dubai; March-June 2018 – Paris FC; August – Al Wahda

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 3 (Kroos 4', Ramos 30', Marcelo 37') Eibar 1 (Bigas 60')

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888